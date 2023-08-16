BENICIA – Lindsey Smith of Benicia was among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020 because of the Covid pandemic according to a press release.
The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the pandemic.
“After high school I volunteered in many communities in California. I feel this experience could be helpful in other countries. I also thought my public health degree could be useful in the youth health education program in Belize,” Smith said in the press release. “My number one goal as a volunteer is to be an active learner and good listener so that I can best serve my community in Belize."
Smith graduated in 2019 from San Jose State University with a bachelor’s degree in public health. She will serve as a volunteer in Belize in the youth in development sector.
The volunteer cohorts are made up of both first-time volunteers and volunteers who were evacuated in early 2020. Upon finishing a three-month training, volunteers will collaborate with their host communities on locally prioritized projects in one of Peace Corps’ six sectors – agriculture, community economic development, education, environment, health or youth in development – and all will engage in COVID-19 response and recovery work.
Currently, the agency is recruiting volunteers to serve in 59 countries around the world at the request of host country governments, to connect through the Peace Corps’ grassroots approach across communities and cultures. Volunteers have already returned to a total of 55 countries around the world. The Peace Corps continues to monitor COVID-19 trends in all of its host countries and will send volunteers to serve as conditions permit.
Americans interested in transformative service and lifelong connections should apply to Peace Corps service at www.peacecorps.gov/apply.
