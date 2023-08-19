Slurry seal begins in Suisun; done in Vacaville Daily Republic Staff Aug 19, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SUISUN CITY — The 2023 Slurry Seal Project should begin Monday and run the full week.Those living within the sections of road receiving the slurry have received a notice from the contractor with details and the planned construction schedule.A map of affected streets can be viewed at www.suisun.com/files/sharedassets/suisuncity/departments/public-works/documents/2023-slurry-sealing-project.pdf.The city of Vacaville recently announced resurfacing activities for the 2023 Slurry Seal Project are done. More than 28 lane miles were covered. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Construction Industry Trains Roads And Traffic Transportation A3 082023 Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now RV removed from homeless encampment Suspect sought in Thompson's Corner vandalism Woman, 104, returns to Mare Island where she was Navy nurse, met husband City council adopts letter of support for Benicia tax suggestion On the Left: Living through history Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
