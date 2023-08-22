Mac Jones helps a student with an exercise while teaching an AP Government class on the first day of school at Will C. Wood High School in Vacaville, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
FAIRFIELD — Solano residents appear to be finding work outside the county – or are they?
There were 143,500 jobs within Solano County in July, down from the prior month's total of 144,800, the EDD reported. However, there were 1,000 more residents working – 192,600 in July compared to 191,600 in June, the Labor Market Information Division of the state Employment Development Department reported.
The job decline inside the county is due to the seasonal drop in local education jobs for the month prior to school gearing back up, again.
In fact, if the drop of 1,800 local education jobs is factored out, the local market actually created 500 new jobs, the EDD reported.
The July unemployment rate dropped slightly from 4.7% to 4.6%. It was the first recess in the jobless rate in three months, and the rate is still higher than the 4% reported in July 2022.
The civilian workforce for Solano County in July was reported at 201,900. That compares to 201,000 in June. The number of residents seeking unemployment benefits dropped from 9,400 in June to 9,200, the EDD reported.
The Farm sector experienced a loss of 100 jobs, but most other sectors held steady or had employment gains.
The state unemployment rate in July was 4.8%, down from 4.9% in June. The rate in July 2022 was 4.1%. The national jobless rate for July was 3.8%, the same as in June and the same as July one year ago, the EDD reported.
Solano County ranked 25th among the state's 58 counties. The lowest unemployment rate was in San Mateo County at 3%. The highest rate was in Imperial County at 17.7%, the EDD reported.
Solano had the highest unemployment rate among the nine Bay Area counties. The next closest was the 4.1% rates in Contra Costa and Alameda counties, the EDD reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.