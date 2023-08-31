Sample savory food during Restaurant Week Daily Republic Staff Aug 31, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FAIRFIELD — Several eateries are participating in Restaurant Week, Oct. 1-7.Participating restaurants throughout the city will be offering specials during this event week. Baja Ice Cream, the Napa Deli and Two60 Kitchen + Bar are just a few of the restaurants participating.A complete list, including the specials offered, can be found at www.thetasteoffairfield.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Restaurant Industry Gastronomy Trade Food A3 090123 Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Fairfield football wins again, as do Armijo, Rodriguez, Vacaville and Wood Mystery developer creates 'Game of Thrones'-type drama with $800 million Bay Area land grab Media reports pin down mysterious Flannery investors Survey on possible new eastern Solano community released Pleasants Valley, Cherry Glen fire contained; no structures burned Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
