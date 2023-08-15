RV removed in Suisun City

An RV was removed from the area of Railroad and Sunset avenues in Suisun City, Wednesday, August 9. (Courtesy photo)

 Greg Folsom

SUISUN CITY — Drivers and residents may notice more open space at Railroad and Sunset avenues.

The city was in litigation with the property owner. It had become a haven for the homeless and a topic that surfaced repeatedly during public comments at city council meetings.

SK
SK

Now get rid of the tent(s), in the corner of the corner of the field, across from Canvasback (Stop sign), and Sunset. The guy has been there so long, he's growing roots, and is a real eyesore!!!

El Guapisimo
El Guapisimo

Hey SK, Looks like someone has seen your comments. Looks like a decent start to a cleanup.

SK
SK

We went by there a short time ago, and unless I am mistaken, that guy is still across, in the far right hand corner, across from Canvasback & Sunset. Also the field being fenced off in this article is not the field I thought it was. I thought it was that big field abutting Sunset, before the tracks, back in 76 B.H. (Before Homeless), LOL, moving here, we'd ride bikes past there, petting the horses on there noses :-). Man have times changed :-)

