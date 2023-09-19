FAIRFIELD — California Forever, the city proposed for land southeast of Travis Air Force Base by the enigmatic Flannery Associates and its Silicon Valley billionaire backers, is not the first ambitious attempt to develop that part of Solano County.
One attempt was before California became a state and the much more expansive one occurred just after the turn of the 20th century.
Only an empty adobe home remains of the first. An unfinished canal and some stands of eucalyptus trees remains of the other.
The first attempt was in the 1840s, when lawyer Lansford W. Hastings, an agent for the Mormon church, was attracted to the windswept prairie area in 1843. He was looking for a good site for a Mormon colony which he named Montezuma.
He chose land at the head of Suisun Bay near the junction of the Sacramento and San Joaquin rivers and laid out a town site. He built an adobe near Collinsville in 1846 which was one of the first houses in central Solano County.
Because there were no stands of timber nearby, the expected Mormon colonists refused to settle there and the colony died stillborn. Hastings did establish a ferry that ran between future site of Collinsville and the Contra Costa side of the bay.
Hastings left California for Yuma, Ariz., in the late 1850s, where he served as postmaster and a territorial judge. Hastings sided with the Confederacy and ended up in Richmond, Va., in 1864, where he met Confederate President Jefferson Davis. He was promoted to major and asked to create a unit in Arizona. After the war, Hastings left for Brazil to establish a colony there.
Seventy years later, San Francisco utilities executive Patrick Calhoun stepped onto the stage with an ambitious plan to build Solano City, a proposed metropolis of 75,000 people with railroad access a canal linking it to the Sacramento River. This was when the total county population was 25,000 residents.
Calhoun, head of United Railroads, owned San Francisco’s cable car business in the early 1900s, according to articles by Vacaville historian Jerry Bowen.
He had just finished fighting off accusations of graft, saying the company was not forthcoming about extent of damage to its cable car system after the 1906 Earthquake.
There was an effort in 1905 to underground the electric cables powering the cars, but United Railroads insisted that the overhead cables were cheaper to build.
The quake did not seriously damage the cable slots, but United Railroads reported otherwise in an effort to get the city to accept overhead lines.
Calhoun beat the accusations, but the effort cost him his fortune.
An opportunity to recoup that fortune came knocking after an Aug. 17, 1912, trip to the Suisun area was hosted by San Francisco real estate A.J. Rich. It was labelled a duck hunt, but “he and his guests were really hunting for land and purchased a 6,000-acre ranch that day,” according to journalist Barry Eberling in 1996.
The company Solano Irrigated Farms was formed in Solano County in December 1912 and approved in January 1913 with Calhoun as executive manager.
That kicked off a flurry of land purchases throughout eastern Solano County during the next six months that reportedly involved between 100,00 and 175,00 acres, depending on different accounts. Dredges were brought in to cut canals and create a harbor for the proposed city.
“The city was to occupy (an initial) 1,500 acres across Highway 12 from Denverton and between Creed and Lambie Roads. Along with the many residences, the designs included a concrete fireproof 50-room hotel, a bank, and provisions for water, lighting and a post office,” Bowen wrote in a 1990 article.
That summer, a series of full-page ads hit the region’s papers announcing a Aug. 17, train trip to the Solano City site which was described as ‘the wonder city” and would be “the greatest opportunity in the state for big quick profits.”
The Solano Republican lauded the project, saying, “2,000 to 5,000 people might be settling in Solano County over the next year. What is Suisun doing to help this immigration along? They will pass through this place, eat, sleep and reside here at least a few days. What have we prepared to show them that Suisun is a good town?”
About 1,000 people came to the site that day, many by train and others by auto over primitive roads.
“Soon afterwards, project backers announced people had spent a total of $1 million buying farm sites and Solano City building sites,” Eberling wrote. “It’s unclear if this was true and how many people bought land.”
Then the bottom fell out.
Company stockholders allegedly didn’t pay what they owed, leaving the company without operating money. The company also had not yet paid some of people it bought land from, even though it had already sold that land to others.
At that point, the project had spent almost $1.2 million, with half going to land purchases and the rest to irrigation development and equipment.
About 300 creditors met in San Francisco on Nov. 7, 1913, to get their money back. Calhoun tried to settle with the creditors and revive the project in 1914, but other backers, such as San Francisco Chronicle founder M.H. de Young, pulled out and the Solano City dream died.
Calhoun was investigated for allegedly taking more than $1 million from United Railroads for the project without telling United Railroads’ own investors. United Railroads kicked Calhoun out, but he was never prosecuted.
After claiming bankruptcy in 1916, Calhoun faded away until the 1930s when he made money in San Joaquin Valley oil. He died in 1943 in Pasadena after a taxi cab ran him over.
Little remains today of Solano City. There is the waterway known as Calhoun Cut along Highway 113 between Creed and Hastings Roads. There’s a lonely sign along the Western Railway Museum rail line that announces Solano City where a passenger station existed before it was torn down.
The last evidence of Lansford Hastings’ dream is the adobe that stands on PG&E land. It was put in the National Register for Historic Places in the 1970s.
Ian Thompson can be reached at i_thompson@comcast.net. The Vacaville Heritage Council is a community organization dedicated to preserving local history. It is located at 618 East Main Street. The Council can be reached by phone at 447-0518, by e-mail Vacaville.heritagecouncil@gmail.com or through its website at www.vacavilleheritagecouncil.org.
