VACAVILLE — The community meeting is a few weeks away, but Vacaville residents are showing up city council meetings to voice their opposition to a proposed battery storage facility.
The facility would be on Leisure Town Road north of Mills Road. Primary access to the site is provided via a private driveway accessed from Leisure Town Road.
In January, the city council unanimously approved an agreement permitting Menard Energy to evaluate the construction at the former Gibson Canyon Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The agreement does not approve a battery storage facility or obligate the city to approve it.
Menard approached the city with a proposal in August 2020. That same year, the council declared it was surplus property.
The site was chosen because of its close proximity to the Vaca-Dixon PG&E substation.
In November, 2020, the council told staff to proceed with the project, citing concerns about the industry at the time. Menard was advised to seek other locations.
Menard later returned with a revised proposal at the same site. It included a new national partner, more vegetation to make the storage center less visible, and a sports center.
Residents have been voicing safety concerns, centered on batteries catching fire close to a residential area.
In January, Dale Fredericks of Menard made assurances that the project would be safe, adding that examples cited of battery fires and computer malfunctions were a result of old technology.
At the same January meeting, the proposal also earned praise from many in the sports community.
The final details of all components proposed with this project must still be evaluated through the city’s development approval process.
Menard provided a $100,000 good-faith deposit for the exclusive negotiating rights, which will be applied to the purchase price if the negotiations result in a sale of the property.
The deposit is refundable in its entirety if it is determined that the geographical, physical, or environmental conditions of the property, or title restrictions, make it unsuitable for the proposed development.
The city of Vacaville will host a community meeting, 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 7 at Solano Community College Vacaville campus, 2001 North Village Parkway.
