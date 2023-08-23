Attendees participate in an exercise during the Solano County Fa

Attendees participate in an exercise during the Solano County Family Justice Center Strategic Planning Days at the Solano County Events Center in Fairfield, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)

FAIRFIELD — The Solano County supervisors accepted the Strategic Planning Report on the Solano Family Justice Center and dissolved the advisory committee that guided the transition of the agency from the District Attorney's Office to the Contra Costa Family Justice Alliance as the new lead agency.

The committee was established in March 2022 on recommendation of the Family Justice Center Alliance team, which among other recommendations, said the county needed a new lead agency. Contra Costa Family Justice Alliance was selected in August 2022.

