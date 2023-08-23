Attendees participate in an exercise during the Solano County Family Justice Center Strategic Planning Days at the Solano County Events Center in Fairfield, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
FAIRFIELD — The Solano County supervisors accepted the Strategic Planning Report on the Solano Family Justice Center and dissolved the advisory committee that guided the transition of the agency from the District Attorney's Office to the Contra Costa Family Justice Alliance as the new lead agency.
The committee was established in March 2022 on recommendation of the Family Justice Center Alliance team, which among other recommendations, said the county needed a new lead agency. Contra Costa Family Justice Alliance was selected in August 2022.
Alliance for HOPE International, in coordination with the Contra Costa agency, hosted a two-day strategic planning session to create a framework to guide the Family Justice Center moving forward. That had more than 100 attendees.
Among the top priorities are:
• Continue to engage the entire community in the planning process and educate them about the FJC Framework and the vision for Solano County.
• Restructure the advisory committee into a permanent steering committee, acting as an accountability partner for Contra Costa Family Justice Alliance and its board of directors and reporting back to the County Board of Supervisors.
• Develop the following Workgroups with the following top priorities: Operations and Service Delivery Workgroup to provide trauma-informed, client centered service and programs, implement a culturally responsive approach, identify unmet needs, develop a community of providers and create an environment of healing and wellness; Community Engagement, Education & Outreach Workgroup to provide trauma-informed, client advocacy group, engage with and pursue partnerships and collaboration, attend, organize, coordinate and host outreach and engagement events and to engage the community; Funding and Sustainability Workgroup to develop committee or fundraising arm, expand strategies to pursue grants or other contracts and to identify regional opportunities; Facilities Workgroup to develop short- and long-term planning, and identify those with whom to collaborate.
In other action, the board:
• Recognized Donna L. Robinson, assistant chief probation officer, upon her retirement after more than 32 years with Solano County.
• Recognized Julie Musto, supervising deputy probation officer, upon her retirement after more than 23 years with Solano County.
• Recognized Pamela Greaves, information technology specialist II with Library Services, upon her retirement after more than 21 years with Solano County.
• Recognized Terry Boucher, office supervisor with Department of Health and Social Services, Public Health Division, upon her retirement after 24 years with Solano County.
• Recognized Karen L. Valentine, eligibility benefits specialist II with Department of Health and Social Services, Child Welfare Services Division, upon her retirement after 18 years with Solano County.
• Recognized Herald Dayrit, with the Auditor-Controller's Office, as Employee of the Month for September.
• Appointed Michelle Landi and reappointed Rebecca Burch, James Monahan, Richard Dana and Jean Rubier to the Rio Vista Montezuma Cemetery District board of trustees. Landi and Burch have terms ending on Jan. 5, 2025, and the others have terms ending on Jan. 4, 2027. They all represent District 5.
• Reappointed Philip Williams to the Solano County Assessment Appeals Board for a term of Sept. 7 through Sept. 7, 2026.
• Recognized September as National Preparedness Month in Solano County.
• Recognized September as Workforce Development Month in Solano County.
• Recognized September as National Food Safety Education Month in Solano County.
