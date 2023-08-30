DRGraphics-Fairfield-News

FAIRFIELD — A new study shows that in 2021, 38% of California traffic fatalities involved alcohol, with 32% of the drivers legally impaired.

That QuoteWizard report puts California 19th highest for all states, with Texas at the top of the list at 48% of traffic fatalities involving alcohol and 42% of drivers legally impaired. 

CD Brooks
So why are we still talking about this? Big Alcohol, that's why. It's called "lobbying." Does it comfort you knowing that "they decide" our fate in this issue? DUI should be a felony first offense, it has to be painful because thanks to so many idiots, people are dying. This is such an easily avoidable crime, there is no good reason to drive impaired. It is way past time to enact this law. STOP talking about it and do something that actually matters! #duifelonyfirstoffense

