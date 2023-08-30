FAIRFIELD — A new study shows that in 2021, 38% of California traffic fatalities involved alcohol, with 32% of the drivers legally impaired.
That QuoteWizard report puts California 19th highest for all states, with Texas at the top of the list at 48% of traffic fatalities involving alcohol and 42% of drivers legally impaired.
The state with the lowest percentage of alcohol-involved traffic fatalities is Mississippi at 24%, and 20% of drivers legally impaired.
The number of fatal crashes in California was 4,285. Texas had 4,498. Mississippi had 772, the report states.
The national average is 36% and 31%, respectively, with a total of 42,939 fatal crashes.
QuoteWizard – part of LendingTree, the North Carolina-based online format for lenders – also reported on how having a driving-impaired conviction can impact insurance costs.
A DUI conviction in California stays on a person's driving record for 10 years, with the 2 points staying on the record for 13 years, the report states. The number of adverse points on the record is likely to impact the cost of insurance.
"Your driving record plays a major role in determining the price of your insurance policy. It's one of the first things insurance companies look at when they evaluate your risk level. Drivers with high risk levels often pay a lot more for car insurance than those who are a low risk," the report states.
"That means if your driving record is filled with tickets or accidents – or, in this case, one or more DUIs — your insurance rates may rise. Insurers typically consider the last three to five years of your driving record when calculating a premium. If you rack up multiple infractions during that time, your insurer might even cancel your coverage."
That could also impact your employment.
Six out of the top 10 cities with the most DUI citations are in California, including the top two: San Diego and Bakersfield. Part of that is due to the stricter California laws. The other cities are Los Angeles (5), Sacramento (7), Riverside (8) and Fresno (9), the report states.
"Our research shows that a DUI can increase insurance rates by 80%. Expect to pay higher insurance rates for three to five years, assuming your driving record stays clean during that time. If you get into an accident or a traffic infraction during those three to five years, your rates may increase exponentially," the report states.
(1) comment
So why are we still talking about this? Big Alcohol, that's why. It's called "lobbying." Does it comfort you knowing that "they decide" our fate in this issue? DUI should be a felony first offense, it has to be painful because thanks to so many idiots, people are dying. This is such an easily avoidable crime, there is no good reason to drive impaired. It is way past time to enact this law. STOP talking about it and do something that actually matters! #duifelonyfirstoffense
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.