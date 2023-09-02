FAIRFIELD — The volunteer army of Rebuilding Together Solano County will be working on the home of the widow of a World War II veteran and her disabled daughter for its 9-11 remembrance project.

"Some of the projects include yard work, tree trimming, pressure washing, exterior painting, fence construction, fence staining, debris hauling, replacement of hot water heater, installation of grab bars, smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarm and installation of LED motion lighting fixtures," the organization said in a statement.  

Volunteers build a garden box in the quad at Fairfield High Scho

Volunteers build a garden box in the quad at Fairfield High School during Martin Luther King Jr. Workday, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The event was organized by Rebuilding Together Solano County. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)

