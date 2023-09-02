Volunteers build a garden box in the quad at Fairfield High School during Martin Luther King Jr. Workday, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The event was organized by Rebuilding Together Solano County. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
FAIRFIELD — The volunteer army of Rebuilding Together Solano County will be working on the home of the widow of a World War II veteran and her disabled daughter for its 9-11 remembrance project.
"Some of the projects include yard work, tree trimming, pressure washing, exterior painting, fence construction, fence staining, debris hauling, replacement of hot water heater, installation of grab bars, smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarm and installation of LED motion lighting fixtures," the organization said in a statement.
“It is very heartwarming that Rebuilding Together Solano County and the workday sponsors and other workday donors can join together to make a lasting and visible difference for another veteran / military homeowner in Solano County,” Elizabeth Hoffman, executive director of Rebuilding Together Solano County, said in a statement.
The home is on Tyler Street in Fairfield.
Wells Fargo and Home Depot are the primary sponsors.
Others involved are Construction Concierge, Costco Vallejo, CSAA, Harim Jeon Tree Service,M & M Sanitation LLC, Medic Ambulance, Minuteman Press,Phillips 66, Republic Services – Fairfield, The Nimitz Group, Valero Benicia Refinery, Vallejo Community Presbyterian Church and other community supporters.
RTSC is a local nonprofit dedicated to allowing low-income veteran, senior and disabled residents the ability to remain in their homes safely and with dignity.
"Our mission is to provide safe and healthy homes, revitalize communities and rebuild lives," the organization stated.
Since 2009, Rebuilding Together – with more than 12,000 community volunteers – have provided home rehab services to more than 40 low-income homeowners as well as held more than 52 community facility workdays in Solano County. They have installed and/or donated more than 4,000 smoke and 2,400 carbon monoxide alarms.
Also, RTSC has provided a Drive Thru Food Pantry to low-income veterans, seniors and families with disabled members, as well as 16 mobile sites including low-income mobile home parks throughout Solano County, a low-income elementary school and organizations serving the disabled. The nonprofit has distributed more than 750,000 pounds of food in the past year as part of Feeding America via the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano.
The estimated value of all the work is more than $9 million.
