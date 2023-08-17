DRGraphics-Fairfield-Govt

FAIRFIELD — The city has hired an independent third-party consultant to conduct a public audit of the June 7 landscaping and lighting maintenance district ballot tabulation results.

The audit is the result of three discrepancies that were discovered by the city in the LLMD ballot tabulation results that were reported to the city council on June 7.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.