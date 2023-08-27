FAIRFIELD — For the past 18 years, the annual Prime Rib in the Park has helped raise money for local groups. The welcome event returned Saturday to once again give a boost to the Fairfield PAL Center.
Proceeds from this year's sellout event go to benefit the Fairfield Police Activities League. The nonprofit has been working hard to get into its new site at 2250 N. Texas St.
"Last year this event alone helped raise $50K," Jimmie Williams, PAL board president, said.
The cost of everything has become astronomically high, he said. The needs of the center run about $120,000 per year.
"This helps keep the center open," Williams said.
Back in the early 2000s, Fairfield saw a surge in juvenile delinquency. With the help of the community, including law enforcement and local residents, the Fairfield PAL Matt Garcia Youth Center was created. The name changed to the Fairfield PAL Youth Center a few years ago.
Fairfield PAL is a place for teens ages 13 to 18 to engage in free programs that help them learn and grow as members of the community. The supervised programs include things like basketball, boxing, martial arts, music, multimedia, soccer, dance, running, homework tutoring and more.
They continue to work on the center to bring it up to ADA standards so they can host larger events. At this point they are still looking to purchase the building on Texas Street.
There are around 100 active participants, according to Fairfield Police Chief Dan Marshall, who also works with the PAL Center.
Once again, Fairfield Host Lions Club and McNaughton Media have been presenting sponsors for the event held at McNaughton Park.
This is the first year that the event has been catered, according to Nancy Meadows Trigueiro, who has organized the event as part of the Lions Club.
Chef to Go Catering of Vacaville provided the food and Wooden Valley Winery provided the wine.
"This year the event includes a live auction, silent auction, dessert auction and prize drawing along with good food," she said.
The Fairfield Host Lions Club is the original service club in Solano County and since 1924 has been providing services through a number of fundraisers.
