Sen. Bill Dodd chats during the annual Prime Rib in the Park fundraiser the Fairfield PAL Center at McNaughton Park, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)

FAIRFIELD — For the past 18 years, the annual Prime Rib in the Park has helped raise money for local groups. The welcome event returned Saturday to once again give a boost to the Fairfield PAL Center. 

Proceeds from this year's sellout event go to benefit the Fairfield Police Activities League. The nonprofit has been working hard to get into its new site at 2250 N. Texas St.

Dan Badgley performs during the 18th annual Prime Rib in the Park event at McNaughton Park, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)
Joe Trigueiro pours some wine for Wooden Valley Winery during the 18th annual Prime Rib in the Park fundraiser at McNaughton Park, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)

