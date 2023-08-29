Police looking for information on missing woman, boyfriend Daily Republic Staff Aug 29, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Erica Brown (Courtesy photo) jbrantleypio Mark Randle (Courtesy photo) jbrantleypio Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Police Department seeks the public's help to locate Erica Brown, 36.She was last seen at her home in Fairfield on Aug. 20. Her disappearance is being investigated as suspicious in nature, police said.Brown’s boyfriend, Mark Randle, 45, who was living with her at the time, is a person of interest in the case.He was last seen driving an early 2000’s model, four-door, Black Mercedes sedan.Anyone with information on the location of Brown or Randle is asked to call the police at (707) 428-7600.To preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigation, no further details will be released at this time, police said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Transportation Motor Vehicles A3 083023 Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Fairfield football wins again, as do Armijo, Rodriguez, Vacaville and Wood Mystery developer creates 'Game of Thrones'-type drama with $800 million Bay Area land grab Survey on possible new eastern Solano community released Media reports pin down mysterious Flannery investors Pleasants Valley, Cherry Glen fire contained; no structures burned Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.