VACAVILLE — Evacuation orders were being lifted and reports had the Monday afternoon fire at Pleasants Valley and Cherry Glen roads contained at about 15 acres.

The fire stated about 2:40 and burned up the hill. No structures were damaged. It was contained by about 4 o'clock.

A big Thank You to all of the Fire Departments that have responded to this fire being able to contain it within 15 acres with no structures burnt. I appreciated the alert from my app Alert Solano that way it was easy to stay in the know and stay safe.

