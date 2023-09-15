Solano Landing

A rendering of Solano Landing.

FAIRFIELD — The vision of Suisun Valley as the polestar of agriculture tourism in Solano County extends beyond the 15,000 acres of the banner Central Coast valley, already home to Wooden Valley and Caymus Suisun, and the wineries that over 90 years have populated the trellised-vineyard hillsides and valley floor.

The Solano County Airport Land Use Commission on Thursday determined a resort planned for the former Ice House property on the southeast corner of Rockville and Suisun Valley roads is consistent with the Travis Air Force Base Land Use Compatibility Plan.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.