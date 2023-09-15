FAIRFIELD — The vision of Suisun Valley as the polestar of agriculture tourism in Solano County extends beyond the 15,000 acres of the banner Central Coast valley, already home to Wooden Valley and Caymus Suisun, and the wineries that over 90 years have populated the trellised-vineyard hillsides and valley floor.
The Solano County Airport Land Use Commission on Thursday determined a resort planned for the former Ice House property on the southeast corner of Rockville and Suisun Valley roads is consistent with the Travis Air Force Base Land Use Compatibility Plan.
The action was taken as part of the consent agenda. There was no comment on the matter.
The 24.42-acre project, at 2316 Rockville Road, calls for construction of a resort hotel with six tasting rooms, a restaurant and a 5,500-square-foot boutique market. It also would include a multi-purpose facility, 10 cottages, that would make up the boutique hotel, a hotel concierge building and a 10.5-acre vineyard.
The project applicants, James Pierson and Michael Coan, under the name Solano Landing LLC, seek a zoning change for 7.4 acres from Suisun Valley Agriculture, 20-acre minimum and Neighborhood Commercial, to Agricultural Tourist Center. When built out, 9.5 acres would fall under Agricultural Tourist Center zoning. The rest would remain in Suisun Valley Agriculture zoning.
The rezoning triggered the review because the project site, 2316 Rockville Road, is located within Zone D of the air base land-use plan. However, it is located outside of the Bird Strike Hazard Zone, and approximately 10.1 miles southwest of the runway, "and will not pose an adverse impact to an aircraft in flight," the county document states.
"Based on the review, (county planning) staff finds that the proposed rezoning to establish a hotel resort complies with the requirements of Zone D to protect flight operations, is consistent with the Travis AFB (Land Use Compatibility Plan)," the staff report to the commission states.
The project was filed with the county on July 25. The applicants must still get final approval on the rezone and obtain a use permit for the resort uses.
