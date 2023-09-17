Raymond Bagwell Jr., 3, of Fairfield, enjoys the cars on display during the Planes, Trains and Automobiles event at Rowland Freedom Center in Vacaville, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)
A few, but impressive airplanes are on display during the second annual Planes, Trains and Automobiles event at the Rowland Freedom Center in Vacaville, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)
VACAVILLE — Planes dotted the ground and cars marked the parking areas Saturday at the Rowland Freedom Center for the second annual Planes, Trains and Automobiles event.
Aviana Norvell, 17, dreams of being a pilot. She joined the Will C. Wood aviation class and hopes some day to fly.
"I just love it," she said. "I have wanted to fly since I was 12 years old."
Her mother, Samantha McQueen, is rooting for her to receive a scholarship this year so she can take a flying program at the center.
The family strolled past the vintage cars and on to the planes.
Paul Mirich, the center's general manager, said he was thrilled to see such a huge turnout for the one-day event. Hundreds flooded the museum for a fun day of history along with viewing some nice rides.
This year they had 160 vehicles which they were expecting to get 100, so were very pleased with the turnout.
Mirich has an extreme interest in anything related to military aircraft. He joined the Air Force at 18 and served 10 years before being discharged.
He noted that the museum used to be called the The Jimmy Doolittle Center.
"But we realized that the only people coming were people who knew about the Jimmy Doolittle raid," he said. "So we worked on changing the name."
For a time it was the Center for Freedom and Flight but then that didn't seem to fit.
After some discussion, organizers wanted to honor Herm Rowland, a local veteran who had a big impact over the years in the military. They came up with Rowland Freedom Center as a way to celebrate what he did for the name of freedom.
"He hated the idea," Mirich said. "Fought us tooth-and-nail, until finally he gave in. The focus was aviation for a long time but we have pulled in things for all military history."
The Rowland Freedom Center has many pieces of history tucked away in the hanger – from the reproduction of a Japanese Zero that was featured in the movies “Tora, Tora, Tora” and “Midway” and TV’s “Black Sheep Squadron," to the plane that the Gonzales brothers flew.
Staff is constantly working on new displays and ways to draw people in.
It will host a Night at the Museum next month, where visitors can watch the "Night at the Museum 2" movie, tour the facility and get a surprise at the end of the night.
"So many things are scary for Halloween, this is going to be something fun for everyone," Mirich said.
