A few, but impressive airplanes are on display during the second annual Planes, Trains and Automobiles event at the Rowland Freedom Center in Vacaville, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)

VACAVILLE — Planes dotted the ground and cars marked the parking areas Saturday at the Rowland Freedom Center for the second annual Planes, Trains and Automobiles event.

Aviana Norvell, 17, dreams of being a pilot. She joined the Will C. Wood aviation class and hopes some day to fly. 

There are 160 vehicles on display during the second annual Planes, Trains and Automobiles event at the Rowland Freedom Center in Vacaville, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)
Raymond Bagwell Jr., 3, of Fairfield, enjoys the cars on display during the Planes, Trains and Automobiles event at Rowland Freedom Center in Vacaville, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)

