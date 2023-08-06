VACAVILLE — An employer-sponsored volunteerism pilot program goes before the city council Tuesday night.
On Feb. 23, 2021, the council adopted the city of Vacaville Strategic Plan for Fiscal Years 2021-2026, which included a goal to build a positive organizational culture and workforce.
Implementation strategies include “build upon best practices for successful on-going employee retention and recruitment efforts that retain and attract high performance employees.”
Sixty-six percent of the city of Vacaville employees live in Vacaville. The city recognizes the value of its employees volunteering their time in the community as charitable and community benefit activities enhance the quality of life in Vacaville and make it a better place to live, work and play, according to a staff report.
Studies have shown that employer-sponsored volunteer programs can raise employee engagement, promote retention, improve collaboration, and increase interest from prospective job applicants, the proposal states.
The proposed program is designed to expand, support and encourage more opportunities for city staff to connect with and give back to organizations that directly benefit the Vacaville community.
It allows employees to participate in volunteer activities with pay during normal work hours pursuant to the proposed policy. Key components of the program include:
• Eligible employees would receive a bank of up to eight program hours per calendar year to volunteer during their regularly scheduled work hours.
• Program hours can be used to volunteer at events and activities that directly benefit the Vacaville community, sponsored by local nonprofits, schools or other nonprofit service-based clubs and organizations.
• Examples of eligible volunteer opportunities include food banks, animal rescues or sanctuaries, organizations providing temporary housing or support services for underserved community members, youth services, or volunteering in Vacaville classrooms.
• Program hours would be paid at the employee’s base rate of pay at the time the hours were used. They can not be carried over year-to-year, nor cashed out, and cannot be used as a substitute for any other type of leave.
If approved by council, it would begin Sept. 1 and end June 30, 2024.
This will allow adequate time to evaluate the program, its use and its effectiveness to determine if it should be permanent.
The budget for any expenses related to this item is included in the various citywide departments annual operating budgets.
