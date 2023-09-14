FAIRFIELD — The search for a new top executive took NorthBay Health to Wisconsin.
Mark Behl will replace B. Konard Jones as president and chief executive officer. Jones is retiring at the end of the calendar year.
“It’s such an honor to come to NorthBay and take the baton from Konard. I am incredibly impressed with what NorthBay has accomplished over the years. I want to get out and meet people and learn about our journey. Connect with our employees, our physicians and the community. Meet with key stakeholders, employers and political leaders,” said Behl, who will arrive in October from his job as executive vice president and chief operating officer for The Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network.
“The only way to do that is good, old-fashioned face-to-face,” Behl added
The Wisconsin network oversees 10 hospitals, three regional markets and more than 100 ambulatory clinics and health centers.
Konard and Marc Sievers, who headed the search committee, agreed Biehl belongs at NorthBay. His selection was unanimous among the committee members.
“We think he’s going to be a great fit for NorthBay Health,” Jones said. “He is excited about the opportunity to lead a fiercely independent system, and we are eager to welcome him to the NorthBay Way.”
Behl’s career has included management and leadership roles across several organizations, including senior vice president and chief operating officer for the Clinical Practice Organization at University of California, San Diego Health and system vice president and chief executive officer of Renown Medical Group at Renown Health in Reno, Nevada.
Before joining Froedtert in 2020, he held senior leadership roles across several organizations, including Academic Health Systems and Community-Based Integrated Delivery Networks. Between 2018 and 2020, Jones served as CEO of Dignity Health Medical Foundation across California.
NorthBay started as a single hospital in 1960, and has grown into a two-hospital system, with primary and specialty care practices in Fairfield, Vacaville and American Canyon.
