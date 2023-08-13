FAIRFIELD — St. Stephen Christian Methodist Episcopal Church welcomed its new pastor, the Rev. Kornelius Neal, and family.
Neal replaces the Rev. Dr. David C. Isom, who retired July 30 after 15 years of service at St. Stephen.
Neal preached his first sermon at St. Stephen on Aug. 6. The new pastor and his wife have three children.
“As a Los Angeles native, I grew up at Phillips Temple CME Church and I’m excited to be closer to family,” Neal said in a press release. “But I’m especially looking forward with great anticipation to working with the St. Stephen church family to do the work God has called me to do in the coming year.”
Neal holds a master of divinity degree from Phillips School of Theology, the seminary of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Atlanta. Prior to his assignment at St. Stephen, he was pastor of New Destiny CME Church in Pittsburgh from 2016-23.
He has also served in several other clergy capacities from 2006 to 2016, including pastor of Morrow Grove CMEC, Sommerville (Laconia), Tennessee; assistant pastor at Temple of Love CMEC, Memphis, Tennessee; youth and young adult minister at West Mitchell CMEC, Atlanta; and youth minister at College Park CMEC, College Park, Georgia.
Over the past 22 years, Neal has worked professionally with several nonprofit organizations.
“These opportunities have allowed me to develop a wealth of knowledge and experience in administration, governance, diversity, equity and inclusion and several areas of focus that have complemented the work God has called me to do in His church,” Neal said.
Everyone is invited to Sunday morning worship in person at St. Stephen CME Church, 2301 Union Ave., Fairfield. Service begins at 10 a.m. and can also be viewed on Facebook @St.StephenCMEChurch.
