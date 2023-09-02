FAIRFIELD — Solano County has seen a bump in the daily population of hospitalized residents with positive Covid-19 tests, but the county Public Health Division said it has never risen to a level of concern, and it is on the decline.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported, nationally, that hospitalizations rose by 19% in a single week early in August, and Covid-related deaths were up 21%.
Dr. Bela Matyas, the Solano County public health officer, said Solano County has had no deaths.
He said the daily count of residents hospitalized with Covid climbed from an average of three or four at the time the emergency ended in March to a high of about 10 in two of the hospitals. Those numbers are on the decline.
Matyas said there also have been reports of five outbreaks, two in long-term care facilities, which means, by Solano County's standards, as few as one person tested positive.
The county then launched an immediate investigation to find the source and to isolate those infected. The urgency is because the individuals in nursing facilities are the highest-risk population for negative outcomes.
The other three outbreaks had at least three individuals with the disease, but again, the county was not particularly concerned that Covid-19 was making another dangerous run through the general population.
Matyas said the county is likely to require health care workers to get flu and Covid vaccinations – or take masking and other precautions – come wintertime, and could make similar recommendations for workers in long-term care facilities.
As for the regular population getting a Covid booster, Matyas said that is fine if the individual is in an at-risk population or just feels better about the precaution.
However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is developing an annual Covid vaccine, similar to flu and pneumonia shots. Once that is cleared, the CDC will issue a guidance on use, and even those who have gotten a booster may still want to get the annual vaccine, Matyas said.
There are no mandates in the works for California.
In other areas of the country where there have been stronger Covid spikes, it has promoted some schools, hospitals and businesses to encourage – or even require – people to wear masks, again.
“It has never risen to a level of concern”? Poor wording as it did in 2020 etc. Or maybe is is accurate wording? Either way someone wrote this article other than ‘staff’. This paper has taken a huge step backwards, at least on it add riddled website
