FAIRFIELD — A proposed junkyard and wrecking yard on Midway Road has won approval from the Solano County zoning administrator.

Allan Calder, the planning manager sitting as the zoning administrator, on Thursday gave Midway Partners LLC the OK to build the project, which calls for storage and sales of total loss vehicles on a 39.11-acre parcel. The property is located at 6734 Midway Road, 1 mile south of Dixon, the county reported.

