FAIRFIELD — A proposed junkyard and wrecking yard on Midway Road has won approval from the Solano County zoning administrator.
Allan Calder, the planning manager sitting as the zoning administrator, on Thursday gave Midway Partners LLC the OK to build the project, which calls for storage and sales of total loss vehicles on a 39.11-acre parcel. The property is located at 6734 Midway Road, 1 mile south of Dixon, the county reported.
The existing single-family house will be removed, as will the detached garage, storage building and two metal barns.
The proposed facility will include the construction of three new buildings, a 2,250-square-foot, three-sided motorcycle shed building for inspections of vehicles other than cars (motorcycles, ATVs, side-by-sides and other small vehicles); a 6,020-square-foot, three-sided vehicle inspection building used for visual inspection of vehicles by insurance providers; and a 7,812-square-foot main building used for office space and material storage, the county reported.
A use permit application for a sales lot for Christmas trees and pumpkins southeast of Highway 80 in the vicinity of Hiddenbrooke Parkway, adjacent to Vallejo, also won approval. The site is home to a year-round nursery. The applicant is Jerome Klima, the county reported.
Joseph Abrew withdrew his minor subdivision application to split has an 82.9-acre parcel into three parcels of 20 acres and one parcel of 22.9 acres located on the north side of Brehme Lane, 4,000 feet east of Pleasants Valley Road, northwest of Vacaville.
Calder also waived a requirement for an enclosed two-car garage for the as-built primary dwelling in favor of one parking space under a covered patio and four uncovered parking spaces adjacent to the driveway and existing dwellings. The property is at 5406 Vaca Station Road, the county reported.
