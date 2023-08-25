FAIRFIELD — The mysterious Flannery Group, which for about five years has been purchasing land in the Jepson Prairie and Montezuma Hills area of Solano County, has operated for that time in secrecy, it's motives and identities hidden from area officials and the public.
In new reporting on Friday, the New York Times’ Conor Dougherty and Erin Griffith identified former Goldman Sachs trader Jan Sramek, 36, as the originator of the plan, and cited a who's who of Silicon Valley tech billionaires as investors — venture capitalist MichaelMoritz; LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman; Marc Andreessen and Chris Dixon, investors at the Andreessen Horowitz venture capital firm; Patrick and John Collison, co-founders of the payments company Stripe; Laurene Powell Jobs, founder of the Emerson Collective; and Nat Friedman and Daniel Gross.
All together, Flannery has invested more than $800 million on thousands of acres of farmland. In May, the company sued some landowners in those areas for at least $510 million, alleging that they were conspiring to drive up prices.
The plan, according to the Times, is to build an entire new city.
The first hint of these plans came when area residents a survey on the possible development of a new community in the eastern area of the county.
The survey language suggested that an initiative about the project could be on the ballot next year.
"This project would include a new city with tens of thousands of new homes, a large solar energy farm, orchards with over a million new trees and over 10,000 acres of new parks and open space," the introduction to the survey states.
Solar farms are currently prohibited in the area due to the effect on Travis Air Force Base operations. Additionally, where the water would come from for such a expansive project was not part of the survey.
"In the first 10 years, the project is estimated to generate thousands of jobs ... (and) would generate tens of millions in new tax revenue each year," the survey states, the first part in the introduction and the tax revenue part as part of a survey question.
The homes are described in the survey as "middle class homes," and the project would be privately funded and lead "by a group of architects and planners interested in building livable and sustainable communities, not typical developers. It is being funded by a group of California firms and wealthy families who are committed to our state's future."
Replacing the old aqueduct with a new one could be part of the project, according to one of the survey questions. County officials said that comes with a $690 million price tag.
Flannery's mysterious moves and lawsuit had landowners and local officials nervous, with some comparing the machinations to “Game of Thrones” to the San Francisco Chronicle.
Now, spokesman Brian Brokaw told the Times that the Flannery Group plans to start working with Solano County residents and elected officials, as well as with Travis Air Force Base.
Jul. 23—Since 2018, one company has been methodically buying up the available land around Travis Air Force Base. The transactions have caught the eye of the U.S. government — but no one can figure out who the mystery buyer actually is. In early July, the Wall Street Journal reported that Flannery Associates has spent almost […]
FAIRFIELD — The purchase of a large number of acres near Travis Air Force Base by the mysterious Flannery Group is central to the motivation for new legislation introduced in the House of Representatives this week. Reps. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, and Mike Gallagher, R-Wisconsin, on Wednesday introduced legislation “to strengthen and expand protections around […]
FAIRFIELD – Eighty-three parcels and 7,896 acres in the unincorporated agricultural area surrounding Travis Air Force Base will be placed under a Travis Reserve Area Zoning Overlay. The Solano County supervisors on Tuesday unanimously introduced the proposed ordinance and zoning text change that establishes the overlay boundaries and purpose. “I see a need for this […]
FAIRFIELD — The mysterious Flannery Group, which for about five years has been purchasing land in the Jepson Prairie and Montezuma Hills area of Solano County, has sued some landowners in those areas for at least $510 million. “Flannery estimates that, to date, the Conspirators and their illegal price-fixing conspiracy have caused damages to Flannery […]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.