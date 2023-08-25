FAIRFIELD — The mysterious Flannery Group, which for about five years has been purchasing land in the Jepson Prairie and Montezuma Hills area of Solano County, has operated for that time in secrecy, it's motives and identities hidden from area officials and the public.

In new reporting on Friday, the New York Times’ Conor Dougherty and Erin Griffith identified former Goldman Sachs trader Jan Sramek, 36, as the originator of the plan, and cited a who's who of Silicon Valley tech billionaires as investors — venture capitalist Michael Moritz; LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman; Marc Andreessen and Chris Dixon, investors at the Andreessen Horowitz venture capital firm; Patrick and John Collison, co-founders of the payments company Stripe; Laurene Powell Jobs, founder of the Emerson Collective; and Nat Friedman and Daniel Gross.

FAIRFIELD — The purchase of a large number of acres near Travis Air Force Base by the mysterious Flannery Group is central to the motivation for new legislation introduced in the House of Representatives this week. Reps. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, and Mike Gallagher, R-Wisconsin, on Wednesday introduced legislation “to strengthen and expand protections around […]

FAIRFIELD – Eighty-three parcels and 7,896 acres in the unincorporated agricultural area surrounding Travis Air Force Base will be placed under a Travis Reserve Area Zoning Overlay. The Solano County supervisors on Tuesday unanimously introduced the proposed ordinance and zoning text change that establishes the overlay boundaries and purpose. “I see a need for this […]

FAIRFIELD — The mysterious Flannery Group, which for about five years has been purchasing land in the Jepson Prairie and Montezuma Hills area of Solano County, has sued some landowners in those areas for at least $510 million. “Flannery estimates that, to date, the Conspirators and their illegal price-fixing conspiracy have caused damages to Flannery […]

