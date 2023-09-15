FAIRFIELD — There's a new generation in Solano County who know the name Matt Garcia, but never had a chance to meet the man.
Garcia was 22 when he was shot in a case of mistaken identity. Less than a year earlier, he won a seat on the Fairfield City Council, the youngest person in the state elected to a city council.
His legacy will be remembered this weekend.
At 6:15 p.m. Friday, the ribbon will be cut on the new home of the Matt Garcia Foundation, 717 Texas St. The event gets underway at 5 p.m. and includes music from Eddie Davis & The Notes of Choice.
"I recall it as if it was yesterday, I could see Teresa's visual countenance illuminate the room," Raymond Courtemanche, Garcia's stepfather, said, regarding the foundation's new headquarters.
Teresa (Courtemanche, Garcia's mother) "felt an overwhelming presence the first day we stood in the office space when we were provided the opportunity to lease it. This office location for generational change to happen."
She concurred.
"I literally felt Matt. We had to have this office space. This beautiful feeling has happened so many times over these 15 years. I’m so grateful to be open enough to know, undeniably, when I feel those feelings, It's Matthew," she wrote.
On Saturday, "15 Years of Keeping the Dream Alive" aims to unite the community.
A car show gets underway at 10 a.m. Garcia had a much-loved black Cadillac.
Live music begins at noon.
The event is on the County Annex Lawn, corner of Jefferson and Texas streets.
More details can be found at https://ffinest15years.eventsmart.com/events/ffinest-15-years-of-keeping-the-dream-alive.
"People often say, ‘I can't believe it's been so long.’" Teresa Courtemanche shared in an email. "Most days for me it feels like it just happened. I will probably feel like this for the rest of my life.
"I do know that because of our family, friends, and this community, we have been able to move forward in mighty ways. I’m eternally grateful for that and everyone who has walked with us."
Raymond Courtemanche feels a "tremendous passion to live and lead a life that creates opportunities so that other lives would not be lost to drugs and gun violence."
One of the two men convicted of Garcia's murder has been released from prison.
Gene Combs, who brokered the gun deal, and had the drug dealer take his money but not give him his drugs, has been out of prison for a couple of years now.
He was sentenced to 15 years to life after being convicted of second degree murder.
The Courtemanches met Combs in 2016, having a 4½-hour conversation with him arranged through the Insight Prison Project.
Henry Don Williams, the shooter, is still in prison. He continues to appeal his case. In 2010, he was sentenced to 15-years-to-life.
"He actually wrote a book while incarcerated," Teresa Courtemanche said. "It's very disheartening. I really try extremely hard not to focus on him. He has never taken responsibility and has continued to file countless motions, which of course, we show up to court for, each and every time."
"I try to think about Matt and what he would want for us," Raymond Courtemanche wrote. "He would not want us miserable and angry. Matt would want us to continue to move forward in a positive way."
Fairfield councilmen Rick Vaccaro and Scott Tonnesen paid tribute to Garcia at the Sept. 5 city council meeting.
"Fifteen years on Sept. 1 our young councilman Matt Garcia was shot," Vaccaro said. "That's the reason I am here. This was a young man, 22, a leader young people followed.
"Unfortunately he was a victim of violence and we need to remember he had a bright future ahead of him."
"I am a product of Matt Garcia," Tonnessen said. "He put me on the planning commission in 2008. He has a special meaning to this council and it's still felt here."
The late Mayor Harry Price made Garcia an honorary member. Garcia's photo is forever positioned with the men and women who have helped shape the city.
Prior to the pandemic, Teresa Courtemanche went to area prisons and shared her story. Afterward, she would often receive donations from some of the inmates for the Matt Garcia Foundation.
A few of the men have been released and she has maintained contact with them.
"They are doing well and living their lives in service to others. Giving back to the communities that they reside in. I’m truly grateful to know that," she said.
The Courtemanches said they draw peace from helping others.
For Raymond Courtemanche, it's helping the city and community live out Garcia's campaign promises.
"Being a part of the solution and bringing hope to others," Teresa Courtemanche said. "Especially to those who have suffered devastating losses.
If the couple could connect with Garcia, they have messages for him.
"Son, Thank you! The last moments of your life have led and inspired me and so many others" Raymond Courtemanche wrote. "It has been the example of your sacrificial love to live and lead that continues to inspire all of us to Keep your Dream Alive. Love Ya Matty G."
"Matt, We love and miss you more than I could ever express," Teresa Courtemanche shared. "I want you to know that we are now and will forever keep your dream alive. All of us.
"Your sisters and their families have always shared you and your dream with their children. Your spirit and legacy will never die. The lives that you have touched in your short 22 years here has been my motivation for your foundation.
"Matt, you were so right in everything you felt about our community. We are blessed! We can’t give up, ever."
Life can be unpredictable, Raymond Courtemanche shared. "There is always a "but” in essence. "Life is about consistent behavioral choices and healthier patterns in our lives.
"The common denominator in all of life's circumstances is you/me. While raising our three children, Teresa would always remind Matt, Briana and Tea’Rae you got to do the right thing for the right reason. We have the power within each one of us to make choices that build."
Learn more about Garcia and his mark on Fairfield at https://mattgarciafoundation.org.
