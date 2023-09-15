Teresa and Raymond Courtemanche will hold a celebration on Satur

Teresa and Raymond Courtemanche will hold a celebration on Saturday to mark 15 years since the death of Matt Garcia.

FAIRFIELD — There's a new generation in Solano County who know the name Matt Garcia, but never had a chance to meet the man.

Garcia was 22 when he was shot in a case of mistaken identity. Less than a year earlier, he won a seat on the Fairfield City Council, the youngest person in the state elected to a city council.

Fairfield City Councilman Matt Garcia listens to Mayor Harry Price speak during a council meeting in 2008. (Daily Republic file)

