FAIRFIELD — Supervisor Mitch Mashburn this week gave Jan Sramek, the point man for California Forever – the parent company of Flannery Associates LLC, a visual tour of Solano's horizons from the vantage of his sixth-floor balcony at the Solano County administration building.
He pointed out the peaks of Twin Sisters, and gave a little archeological lesson on the building that started as Armijo High and the campus that now houses the Royals student body.
Then, Mashburn said in a Friday phone interview, he gave the former Goldman Sachs trader a glimpse into his Solano County future.
That included a promise of a fight, at all costs, over protecting Travis Air Force Base, and a host of pitfalls involving land-use, water, agriculture, possible conflicts with existing state projects and mending smoldering fences.
"I don't know if I learned anything, but they learned a few things," Mashburn said.
Flannery Associates have spent a reported $800 million for more than 50,000 acres in the Montezuma Hills and Jepson Prairie areas of southeastern Solano County. The land abuts three sides of Travis, but also lay close to the Naval Radio Transmitter Facility near Dixon, and a federal communications center on the ridge.
Mashburn said Sramek did not seem to know that about the communication centers, but most importantly, said Flannery has promised it will not do anything to interfere with base operations, and at least suggested he has plans to meet with base officials.
Travis command had no comment to questions from the Daily Republic.
That is when the supervisor raised the issue of the moratorium on solar fields in the very area Flannery projects to put its energy farm to support thousands of homes, as well as commercial and industrial interests. The moratorium exists because the glare from the panels negatively impact Travis missions.
There were a lot of almosts in how Mashburn described the conversation, except perhaps Flannery's intention to bring to the November 2024 ballot a measure many local officials said must be a general plan amendment to make Flannery's vision possible.
Mashburn said there are a lot of hard feelings in the county about how Flannery went about its business, from leaving some to believe they were a foreign entity – likely China – to what has been a methodical, silent land grab.
Mashburn said he tried not to make it personal, even telling Sramek that he neither favors or opposes the project. He just needs to see more details.
"Unless I see a project in front of me, everything is a concept. I said I'm not against what you want to do, but I'm not in favor of it either," said Mashburn, wary that he sits on a number of boards that might have a say in the Flannery project, and the supervisor does not have to recuse himself for taking hard stands on issues now.
But Mashburn could not hide his disdain for the $510 million lawsuit Flannery brought against landowner interests for what the investment group said were violations in the state and federal anti-trust laws, what amounted to a price-fixing scheme.
"We don't sue our neighbors; we work things out," Mashburn said.
He said he even closed the door on discussing the matter because he views it as a mess Flannery needs to clean up. Mashburn feels the same way about rebuilding trust in the county as a whole.
Rebuilding the agricultural heritage in the area seems to be a tougher row to hoe, the supervisor said. With that, the supporting industries also will be damaged.
Still, Mashburn said buying and selling real estate is legal in the United States, so he will not judge Flannery on that part. Nor will he judge those landowners who sold, "not having walked a mile in their shoes," Mashburn said.
But he also knows there are generational farming families that sold because they felt like they had no choice.
"You can't unring the bell on that," Mashburn said.
The supervisor's tutelage, of sorts, also included the fact that Flannery intends to move the California Aqueduct in-take to almost the same proposed location the state has plans to put it for its tunnel project, a project that has decades of political commitment in Sacramento and billions of dollars invested.
Another state conflict is the designation of much of that area as a wind resource area, and building a city there will mean many of the turbines will have to come down.
And that is just the start of the bureaucratic parade, Mashburn said.
Even if Flannery gets the general plan and zoning changes its needs from the voters, it has an alphabet soup of state and federal agencies to appease on every issue ranging from endangered species to transportation to coastal interests to the local favorite, orderly growth.
