Solano Supervisor Mitch Mashburn, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (Robinson Kuntz/Daily Republic)

 By Robinson Kuntz

FAIRFIELD — Supervisor Mitch Mashburn this week gave Jan Sramek, the point man for California Forever – the parent company of Flannery Associates LLC, a visual tour of Solano's horizons from the vantage of his sixth-floor balcony at the Solano County administration building.

He pointed out the peaks of Twin Sisters, and gave a little archeological lesson on the building that started as Armijo High and the campus that now houses the Royals student body.

(3) comments

CD Brooks
CD Brooks

Sometimes ya gotta have bull dog working for ya. Very pleased with Mr. Mashburn's stance, and filling us in on what we should expect going forward. Good stuff!

SK
SK

Morning CD, WASSUP, LOL??? Anyhoooooooooo, "Even if Flannery gets the general plan and zoning changes its needs from the voters," THEY WILL NOT :-). But like before, whatever the voters say, will probably be ignored anyway. Look at Green Valley, Lagoon Valley area, etc. etc. no one wanted those areas built out, ruining the surrounding land views, but not pointing fingers, someone had their pockets or handbags stuffed, getting their approvals anyway. It is called CORRUPTION at the lowest level. Soon this entire area (Not in our lifetime, LOL) will look like the immediate East Bay, not being able to tell where the borders of one city starts or ends (I.E. Oakland, San Leandro, San Lorenzo, Hayward, Fremont, etc.).

CD Brooks
CD Brooks

Mornin SK! Hope you guys are well and still walking about. "In our lifetime?" Prolly not, LOL! I would agree with you if it weren't for TAFB. That is such a huge road block, I cannot imagine allowing anyone to get close enough to affect their operations? That doesn't mean there won't be some sort of projects out there. They will just be closely watched. Enjoy!

