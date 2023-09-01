FAIRFIELD — State cannabis tax revenues for the second quarter of 2023 increased over the first three months of the year.

The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration reported the state collected $276.2 million in tax revenue for April, May and June. This includes California's cannabis excise tax, at $157.5 million, and $118.8 million in sales tax revenue.

A sample of the Ghost Rider OG strain is for sale at Highway 29

A sample of the Ghost Rider OG strain is for sale at Highway 29 Healthcare in Vallejo, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic file)

