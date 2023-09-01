FAIRFIELD — State cannabis tax revenues for the second quarter of 2023 increased over the first three months of the year.
The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration reported the state collected $276.2 million in tax revenue for April, May and June. This includes California's cannabis excise tax, at $157.5 million, and $118.8 million in sales tax revenue.
The first-quarter total was $243.4 million, including $128.8 million from the excise tax, and $114.6 million from sales tax.
These figures reflect the state's new vendor compensation program, which started Jan. 1, and allows state-approved cannabis retailers to retain 20% of the cannabis excise tax due on their retail sales of cannabis or cannabis products. The program ends Dec. 31, 2025.
"The second quarter figures also reflect $3.9 million in excise tax credits claimed by retailers who paid excise taxes to distributors under the previous tax structure. Starting Jan. 1 ... cannabis retailers (were) required to collect, report and pay the cannabis excise tax," the state agency reported.
Total cannabis tax revenue to date, starting Jan. 1, 2018, is nearly $5.2 billion, including more than $2.6 billion in cannabis excise tax and nearly $2.1 billion in sales tax. That also includes $501.2 million in cultivation tax, which was eliminated July 1, 2022.
The state revenues do not include outstanding returns or returns that are still being processed. They also do not include locally imposed taxes collected by cities and counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.