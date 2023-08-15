FAIRFIELD — Three county “islands” within city limits were approved Monday by LAFCO for annexation.
The Local Agency Formation Commission also approved a 5% cost-of-living increase for its contracted and non-contracted employees, and reported that the commission had previously approved a bump in pay for Executive Officer Rich Seithel from $153,500 to $180,000.
Additionally, the commission added a project specialist position at a salary range of about $10,000 to $12,000 per month. The job description is largely designed to help agency with municipal service reviews. A $177,757 transfer from the Fund Balance Account will cover the salary, benefits, equipment and other start-up costs for the new position, increasing the 2023-34 budget to $1.22 million.
Even with the transfer, LAFCO maintains better than a 20% reserve, Christina Love, deputy executive officer, reported.
Seithel noted that LAFCO will begin looking at agencies' unfunded pension liabilities as part of the services review. The issue has come up as a sticking point in the county's effort to create a single rural fire district.
The annexations were in the first phase of cleaning up some unincorporated properties that are substantially surrounded by incorporated Fairfield. A city request for seven more island annexations was just filed, Love said. Those are expected to take a little longer to process because there are residential dwellings involved.
The areas that were approved for annexation involved six parcels for a combined 15 acres on Pittman Road, the Sunset Avenue Apartments and the Blessed Baptist Church on Village Drive.
Seithel emphasized that the Pittman Road property has nothing to do with Suisun Valley.
