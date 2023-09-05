Congresswoman Barbara Lee speaks during the Napa-Solano Central Labor Council's 15th annual Labor Day Breakfast at Iron Workers Local No. 378 in Benicia, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
Congressman Mike Thompson addresses the crowd during the Napa-Solano Central Labor Council's 15th annual Labor Day Breakfast at Iron Workers Local No. 378 in Benicia, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
Attendees line up for breakfast during the Napa-Solano Central Labor Council's 15th annual Labor Day Breakfast at Iron Workers Local No. 378 in Benicia, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
Congressman John Garamendi speaks during the Napa-Solano Central Labor Council's 15th annual Labor Day Breakfast at Iron Workers Local No. 378 in Benicia, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
BENICIA — A holiday event to celebrate the role organized labor has played in building America, on Monday turned into a political rally calling for worker rights to be extended and expanded.
Congresswoman Barbara Lee, who is running for the U.S. Senate, called for a $25 minimum hourly wage, and support for legislation (Senate Bill 799) that would make striking workers eligible for unemployment benefits.
"We know wages have not caught up with the cost of living," said Lee, the last in a series of speakers at the 15th annual Labor Day Breakfast hosted by Iron Workers Local No. 378 in Benicia.
Jon Riley, executive director of the Napa-Solano Central Labor Council, said workers who go on strike show the greatest courage because they know they will not have paychecks to support their families.
"They are taking the ultimate step and withholding their services because that is all they have," Riley said.
He said workers pay into unemployment and should be able to use it when they need it.
"All we are asking our elected officials is that they recognize this is a benefit they pay into," Riley said.
Lee also denounced the use of automated, driverless trucks that she said not only create a safety issue for motorists on California roads, but also takes jobs and income away from area residents and their families.
No fewer than 46 elected officials, mostly from Solano and Napa counties, attended the event.
The speakers included Reps. John Garamendi, D-Walnut Grove, Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, Assemblywomen Lori Wilson, D-Suisun City, and Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, and a host of representatives from various labor unions.
Garamendi urged everyone to fight for liberty and justice – both he said are at risk with "the possibility that 'he' could come back." Thompson added, "The last thing we need is for the last guy to come back."
The "guy" they are referring to is former President Donald Trump, who has promised if he wins the White House again, he will put his political opponents in jail. He, of course, is facing 91 criminal counts from four indictments.
The congressmen then talked about the achievements under the Biden-Harris Administration, notably the investments made in getting Americans back to work after the Covid-19 pandemic, infrastructure and inflation reduction.
And they said, the labor movement, will carry the fight forward as it has always carried the right for middle class, working Americans.
Riley said that movement is growing, and in working sectors where organized labor has not been before, such as the service industry.
"We have a growing number of workers who understand the powers the unions give them for working conditions and wages," Riley said in an interview.
Glenn Loveall, the special-project coordinator for the Central Labor Council and the incoming 2024 executive director, told the gathering of close to 200 people that the gap between the wealthy and "the rest" is growing wider.
He called it an authoritarian political movement through which tax cuts are granted for the rich, and workers are yoked with the policies that follow.
"And this is where the labor movement will fight back," Loveall said.
President Grover Cleveland, a Democrat, in 1894, signed the bill that made Labor Day a federal holiday on the first Monday in September. Oregon was the first state to recognize the holiday in 1887. California recognized the holiday in 1892.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.