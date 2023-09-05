BENICIA — A holiday event to celebrate the role organized labor has played in building America, on Monday turned into a political rally calling for worker rights to be extended and expanded.

Congresswoman Barbara Lee, who is running for the U.S. Senate, called for a $25 minimum hourly wage, and support for legislation (Senate Bill 799) that would make striking workers eligible for unemployment benefits.

Congresswoman Barbara Lee speaks

Congresswoman Barbara Lee speaks during the Napa-Solano Central Labor Council's 15th annual Labor Day Breakfast at Iron Workers Local No. 378 in Benicia, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
Congressman Mike Thompson addresses the crowd

Congressman Mike Thompson addresses the crowd during the Napa-Solano Central Labor Council's 15th annual Labor Day Breakfast at Iron Workers Local No. 378 in Benicia, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
Attendees line up for breakfast during

Attendees line up for breakfast during the Napa-Solano Central Labor Council's 15th annual Labor Day Breakfast at Iron Workers Local No. 378 in Benicia, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
Congressman John Garamendi speaks during the

Congressman John Garamendi speaks during the Napa-Solano Central Labor Council's 15th annual Labor Day Breakfast at Iron Workers Local No. 378 in Benicia, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)

