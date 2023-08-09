Bob Louangamath

Majors Bob and Joanne Louangamath are pictured in 2021 in front of the Salvation Army Kroc Center. Bob Louangamath died recently. (Robinson Kuntz/Daily Republic)

 Robinson Kuntz

SUISUN CITY — The Kroc Center has lost Maj. Bob Louangamath. He died Friday of liver cancer after battling it since October.

Louangamath served with the Salvation Army almost three decades. He and his wife, Joanne Habal Louangamath, arrived at the Kroc in July 2021.

