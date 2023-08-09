featured Kroc Center's Maj. Bob Louangamath dies from cancer Amy Maginnis-Honey Aug 9, 2023 Aug 9, 2023 Updated 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Majors Bob and Joanne Louangamath are pictured in 2021 in front of the Salvation Army Kroc Center. Bob Louangamath died recently. (Robinson Kuntz/Daily Republic) Robinson Kuntz Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SUISUN CITY — The Kroc Center has lost Maj. Bob Louangamath. He died Friday of liver cancer after battling it since October.Louangamath served with the Salvation Army almost three decades. He and his wife, Joanne Habal Louangamath, arrived at the Kroc in July 2021.The couple has two teen daughters.He fled Laos in 1979, when he was 5. Gunshots were fired at them from the riverbanks. “My grandpa shot back and they stopped,” told the Daily Republic in 2021.When they neared the shore, a hand-chain helped pull the family to safety. They settled in a refugee camp, waiting for sponsorship.The next stop was San Francisco, via a 747. The family then settled in Santa Rosa and were introduced to The Salvation Army. He was 19 when he signed up.“America is so blessed. I prayed not to take things for granted,” he said.His wife's Salvation Army connection dates back to her grandmother in Manila getting groceries from The Salvation Army. “I grew up in the Army,” she said.She did and entered The Salvation Army when she was 25."He was definitely one of a kind," said Kroc Center director Ron Kinney. He cited Louangamath's down-to-earth approach, his unending kindness and his love of God.Kinney started as the center seven years ago and took over as director three years ago as director of operations."I am so glad God allowed us to cross paths," Kinney said. "He may not be with us (physically) but his spirit remains with us."Suisun City Vice Mayor Princess Washington wrote a heartfelt tribute to him on social media."When I first learned that you were diagnosed with cancer, my immediate thought was that God would heal you. You were too Good of a person for Him not to," she penned.Washington said his faith never wavered through the cancer battle."When I saw you last, and bowed the knee before your hospital bed, my heart was distraught and full of anguish to see you suffering. I wanted Jesus to call you up like Lazarus"You are not gone, but have transitioned into full spirit. You are a true Saint and I will spend my life living up to the expectations you had of me."Retired Salvation Army Majs. Michael and Susan Nute have been helped during the last few months. The couple retired in late 2020. At the retirement ceremony for the Nutes, Capts. Jonathan and Vickie Harvey, who served at the Kroc Center, were the flag bearers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medicine Christianity Armed Forces Religion Anatomy Weapons Hospitals A3 080923 Job Market Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Suisun council will ponder supporting Benicia plea for sales tax increase New look for the Daily Republic online now Back in the Day: 2023 Armijo High School Hall of Fame Inductees the Ramirez family Pilot program for volunteers up for Vacaville council consideration Former Vanden High star Kiana Moore ready to host basketball camp, alumni games Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
