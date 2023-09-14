VACAVILLE — Lindsay Kelly appears to have won the Trustee Area 4 seat on the Vacaville Unified School District board, narrowly defeating Dave McCallum by 38 votes in a special election that drew an 11.58% turnout.
The unofficial tally as of Wednesday had Kelly with 454 votes, or 45.9% of the 993 ballots cast. McCallum finished with 416 votes (42.06%) and Michael Martin was third with 119 votes (12.03%).
There are 8,570 registered voters in the trustee area, the county reported.
Kelly said she believes the need for a bigger parental voice on the board is what resonated with the voters, noting that Martin also had campaigned on that platform, so his supporters add to the majority victory.
"It is a reasonable conclusion that people want that parent's voice on (the board)," Kelly said.
But she re-emphasized the need to address student bussing policies and adding a school in Trustee Area 4. She also wants to reach beyond the educational boundaries to partner with business, industry and other interests to best serve the whole of the Vacaville student population.
"I think there is a lot left on the table for us to be exploring for the benefit of educating ... our kids," Kelly said.
McCallum had hoped more people would turn out to the polls.
"It was a low turnout, which was disappointing, of course, but it's understandable for a special election brought by a petition," said McCallum, a former Vacaville Unified trustee. As of Wednesday he had not given any consideration to calling for a recount as he said it is unlikely to change the outcome.
Mail-in ballots postdated by Election Day can still be counted if received by 5 p.m. on Sept. 19.
There were no mail-in ballots received on Wednesday, with only one provisional ballot that had to be processed, John Gardner, Solano County assistant registrar of voters, said in a phone interview.
The Elections Office will now turn its attention to another Vacaville Unified School District special election – this one for the Trustee Area 6 seat, and set for Dec. 19.
Like the Trustee Area 4 special election, the Trustee Area 6 election is the result of a protest petition being filed with the Solano County Office of Education after the school board had appointed to fill the vacancy.
McCallum had been appointed by the board to replace Cecil Conley for Trustee Area 4. Amy Russell, the only candidate as of Wednesday to have filed nomination papers for the Trustee Area 6 special election, was appointed by the board for that seat vacated by Kelly Welsh.
The deadline for filing candidate papers is 5 p.m. on Sept. 22.
McCallum said the special election, at an estimated $114,000, was an unnecessary expense for the district. The Trustee Area 6 election has an estimated price tag of about $122,600.
But Kelly said there are critical issues that the school board has to decide prior to the next election cycle – namely the three-year Local Control and Accountability Plan.
Referred to as LCAP in educational circles, the plan sets the goals, services and expenditures to meet local and state student outcome priorities. Special education is a particularly important part of the plan for Kelly, who has a son who she removed from the Vacaville district and put back into the Dixon school system because she thought the education platform was inadequate.
She wants to inform parents about plan issues and get them engaged in their own children's educational futures.
And while Kelly has been closely aligned with the group that forced the special election, and their concerns that parents have been left out of critical discussions on such issues as diversity, equity and inclusion, the new trustee said do no look for her to start tossing books from the library shelves.
Kelly said she has made it clear that she read a great deal growing up and that variety of thought and viewpoint has served her well in life.
She said if a specific book were to raise concerns, then maybe a committee, with parental involvement, might be a review option, but just because a book has a sensitive subject matter does not mean it should be immediately dismissed and removed.
