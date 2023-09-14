Lindsay Kelly.jpg

Lindsay Kelly, candidate for Vacaville Unified School District Board Area 4. 

 Courtesy photo

VACAVILLE — Lindsay Kelly appears to have won the Trustee Area 4 seat on the Vacaville Unified School District board, narrowly defeating Dave McCallum by 38 votes in a special election that drew an 11.58% turnout.

The unofficial tally as of Wednesday had Kelly with 454 votes, or 45.9% of the 993 ballots cast. McCallum finished with 416 votes (42.06%) and Michael Martin was third with 119 votes (12.03%).

