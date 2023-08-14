VACAVILLE — Lindsay Kelly has a very personal reason for seeking a seat on the Vacaville Unified School District board.
Her experience with her son's special-education needs – which she feels were not met at Vacaville schools and resulted in her returning him to Dixon, where he had more personal assistance and success – motivated her to run.
Kelly, an insurance claims adjuster, said she once had a dream of being a teacher after getting a degree in biology, and the school board would provide her an opportunity to serve a role in education. She also thinks her experience analyzing complex issues in the insurance business will serve her well as a trustee.
She is one of three candidates seeking the Trustee Area 4 post. The others are Michael Martin, a real estate broker, and Dave McCallum, a broadcaster and former trustee. The special election is set for Sept. 12.
Kelly, 44, admits Covid-19 disrupted the transition from Dixon to Vacaville schools for her son, but even then, she felt the district did not look hard enough to find ways to meet the educational needs of students such as him.
"I can tell you, for someone who is on a spectrum, who has difficulty with attention, Covid was horrible," Kelly said in a recent interview, noting the difficulty of in-home learning for students like her son, and what amounted to a lost year in his educational progress.
She and her husband, James, a mechanic with the school district, have three children. The oldest is in college. The youngest is starting high school this fall.
"(The district's) special ed needs work. They need more providers, they need more evaluators ... who can evaluate and place students," Kelly said.
The issue dovetails into a general concern Kelly has for the district's overall priorities, contending that issues such as diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as critical race theory, have overshadowed what the district's primary focus should be: reading, writing and arithmetic – especially at the lower grade levels.
"I think they need to focus on education; they need to focus on the Three Rs," Kelly said.
The district has denied that assertion.
Kelly also strongly believes parents need to be more involved and that their voices need to be heard, especially on such topics as DEI and CRT.
"It's hard to have people get past the labels ... and there needs to be a broader conversation about those ... and the parents need to be part of those discussions," Kelly said. "And there are a lot of parents who feel they are not being heard."
Her stance on social justice and critical race theory – as well as the parental rights element – follow closely the path of the group that filed a protest petition to force the special election after the school board had appointed McCallum to fill the seat left vacant by Cecil Conley.
That same group has made no secret of wanting to flip the school board so there is a majority that agrees with them on these topics – a political movement that has been seen across the country.
But Kelly insists that she was not approached by anyone or any group about running for office.
Nor does she doubt that the current board members have good intentions, but their "polarizing views" on social issues have misplaced the educational focus of the school district.
Kelly does not let parents off the hook for not getting involved with their children's education. Still, she wonders how many stopped speaking up because they did not think they were being heard.
Kelly said there are other issues that need to be addressed at the district – namely a need for an elementary school in the North Village area.
She also would like to reinstate a busing program. She said tardiness and truancy levels have been up, and she is among those who believe the lack of to-school bussing is one of the causes.
