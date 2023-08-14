Lindsay Kelly.jpg

Lindsay Kelly, candidate for Vacaville Unified School District Board Area 4. (Courtesy photo)

VACAVILLE — Lindsay Kelly has a very personal reason for seeking a seat on the Vacaville Unified School District board.

Her experience with her son's special-education needs – which she feels were not met at Vacaville schools and resulted in her returning him to Dixon, where he had more personal assistance and success – motivated her to run.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.