FAIRFIELD — Kaiser Permanente Northern California’s health plans have been rated "among the highest in the nation for overall treatment, prevention and equity, and patient experience.

The rating, 4.5 out of 5, was reported in the National Committee for Quality Assurance 2023 Health Plan Ratings. This is the eighth ratings period that Kaiser has been the highest-rated plan in the geographic region it serves, the health organization reported.

