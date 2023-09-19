FAIRFIELD — Kaiser Permanente Northern California’s health plans have been rated "among the highest in the nation for overall treatment, prevention and equity, and patient experience.
The rating, 4.5 out of 5, was reported in the National Committee for Quality Assurance 2023 Health Plan Ratings. This is the eighth ratings period that Kaiser has been the highest-rated plan in the geographic region it serves, the health organization reported.
“Kaiser Permanente Northern California continues to be recognized as a national leader for providing our members and patients with exceptional service and compassionate care,” Carrie Owen Plietz, president of Kaiser Permanente’s Northern California region, said in a statement. “Our focus is on doing what is right for our members and patients each and every time, and this recognition highlights our commitment to providing high-quality, safe, and equitable patient care.”
The Committee for Quality Assurance analyzed 1,100 plans – private, Medicare, Medicaid – for quality and service nationwide.
"Kaiser Permanente Northern California health plans are part of an elite group of only 7% of the nation’s health plans rated 4.5 stars or higher, according to the ratings," the health group stated.
“Our physician-led care teams continue to provide world-class care and service and deliver superior clinical outcomes for our patients,” Dr. Maria Ansari, chief executive officer and executive director of The Permanente Medical Group, said in the statement.
“We are proud to be among the nation’s best for providing specialized treatment, quality service, and an overall exceptional care experience that is having a positive and often life-changing impact on the health and well-being of our members and patients throughout Northern California.”
