FAIRFIELD — Leaven Kids, a nonprofit committed to early childhood education, has been awarded $50,000 from Kaiser Permanente to enhance its academic programming and promote youth skill development in STEM-related fields.
“At Kaiser Permanente, we believe that every child should have equitable access to a high-quality education,” said Dr. Chris Walker, physician in chief, Napa Solano Area, in a press release.
“By partnering with organizations like Leaven Kids, we are putting these values at the forefront of our work, helping to ensure that children living in historically underserved communities are not left behind due to a lack of educational resources or opportunity. We are proud to invest in local partnerships to promote, develop, and advance the educational development of our youth.”
With this funding, Leaven Kids will invest in technology to elevate the student experience and allow for more advanced coursework in the classroom. Through the integration of smart boards, robotics equipment and 3D printing, students will participate in hands-on, engagement-driven lessons that encourage innovation, critical thinking and creative problem solving.
This equipment will also provide students with an early introduction into STEM-related fields, helping them identify key areas of interest and fostering conversations about future career paths.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Kaiser Permanente to support the development of our educational programs and provide our students with an early introduction into STEM,” said Mark Lillis, chief executive officer for Leaven Kids, in a press release.
"Our goal is to create an engaging and memorable classroom environment, while simultaneously introducing our students to the skills and technologies that are shaping today’s industries. Through generous funding from companies like Kaiser, we can more effectively shape our programs in a way that best prepares our students for the future.”
Leaven Kids currently operates 22 learning centers nationally, where it provides free after-school tutoring and mentorship to students living in historically underserved communities.
Since 2009, Leaven Kids has provided free after-school tutoring and mentoring to some of California’s most at-risk neighborhoods. It serves as an in-community resource for children and their families by building educational centers in areas hardest hit by poverty, crime and high drop-out rates among youth.
