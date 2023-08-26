VACAVILLE – Erin Camarena looked on at the newest school in Vacaville – the Kairos Public Schools Innovative Scholars campus filled with eager students and parents to see what was instore for the children in the next few days.
The Grand Opening on Friday, offered officials from the city, state and county the opportunity to come out and view the school along with those who helped build it and the teachers who helped run it.
Camarena three kids, Maylees, 9; Emily, 8 and Elysia, 11 waited outside eating Kona Ice, she didn’t want them to get the sticky stuff on the new walls. They attend the original Kairos school on Elm Street and they all wanted to see the building.
“I love the small classrooms,” said Camarena. “The kids get more individual support.”
Her daughter, Elysia was attending one of Vacaville’s public schools but during Covid it was a real struggle for her. After the lockdown ended her parents looked into finding something different that worked better for the family.
“They had 32 students in my class and one teacher,” Elysia said. “So I helped out in the classroom and I fell behind because of it.”
That left her feeling frustrated.
Kairos schools operate differently from other schools by offering a flexible scheduling and attendance system according to Kairos co-founder and executive director Jared Austin.
“Students are allowed to work from home if they want to, or they can come into the classroom,” he said. “It’s all flexible.”
Because of this flexibility they have very small class sizes with around 15 students or some days up to 24 kids.
His wife and co-founder Leslie Shebley is principal of the schools and has worked out a list for students to choice from for their classes.
“She has 42 different workshops for them to choice from,” he said. “It is more like a college curriculum for elementary kids.”
This is not the first Kairos Public School in the area they have two other facilities in Vacaville including a transitional kindergarten through eighth grade classroom-based option on Elm Street with about 500 students, and a kindergarten through eighth grade independent study/homeschool program with 130 students that is located on Alamo Drive.
This newest school is located at 850 Sunflower Street, Vacaville.
They currently are ranked one of the highest performing schools in Solano County and identified as a high-performing charter school by the California Department of Education.
The plan 5 years ago was to start building and they gathered the support from the city, funding from fundraisers, donations, and traditional methods to make this dream come true.
The school purchased 11-acres in 2018 but plans were put on hold because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
It has been a 10 years of planning to get to this point according to Austin.
They have waiting lists for the schools of 1000 kids or more.
They are not done building. Across from the main entrance to the new facility is a open field of tall grass that hopefully will be a new high school and a full service kindergarten, cafeteria building in the next few years.
At the moment they are bringing the food in for the kids and at the end of the day let students bring food home or they drop off at the food bank.
“We always say either we are dreaming or hallucinating,” Austin said. “We are always looking ahead and want to see this grow.”
