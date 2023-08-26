VACAVILLE – Erin Camarena looked on at the newest school in Vacaville – the Kairos Public Schools Innovative Scholars campus filled with eager students and parents to see what was instore for the children in the next few days.

The Grand Opening on Friday, offered officials from the city, state and county the opportunity to come out and view the school along with those who helped build it and the teachers who helped run it.

27 kairos open 2.jpg

Students, families and teachers tour the new location of Kairos Public School Vacaville Academy in Vacaville, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.