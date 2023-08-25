Automobile traffic flows along Highway 37 in Vallejo, Thursday,

Automobile traffic flows along Highway 37 in Vallejo, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. A partnership agreement among several state and regional agencies for “near-term improvements” to Highway 37 was announced this week. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)

FAIRFIELD — The Highway 37 reconstruction effort just got a boost in funding.

U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, announced $155 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will help elevate the highway to protect against flooding.

