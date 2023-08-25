FAIRFIELD — The Highway 37 reconstruction effort just got a boost in funding.
U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, announced $155 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will help elevate the highway to protect against flooding.
“State Route 37 is an essential thoroughfare that faces significant risk from rising sea levels, threatening the commute for the millions who rely on it every year,” Thompson said in his announcement. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is the most significant investment in our country’s infrastructure since President Eisenhower’s interstate system, and now the State Route 37 project is receiving a major boost from this historic law. I was proud to vote for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in Congress and I am glad to see the federal funding coming to our community to improve State Route 37, protect habitats and combat the climate crisis.”
The $180 million project will raise the roadway by 30 feet over Novato Creek by 2029, which is well above the projected 2130 sea-level rise that officials have said will inundate the highway.
Highway 37 has flooded in 2017, 2018 and again in 2023. More than 40,000 vehicles travel on Highway 37 each year. The commute times for the 27-mile stretch can be upward of 1 hour and 40 minutes.
Daryl Halls, executive director of Solano Transportation Authority, said the funding is critical to moving the project forward.
"This is going to get the project ready for construction," Halls said. "It's a big step forward."
The parallel project that is being planned right now is the development of high-occupancy vehicle lanes, also known as carpool or diamond lanes, from Mare Island and Sears Point.
The state Department of Transportation is starting the design work for the HOV project. Caltrans would then have to come back with a funding plan, which will likely include some kind of toll – a piece vigorously opposed by Vallejo commuters who feel they will be burdened with the greater costs.
The eastbound afternoon commute can be more than 100 minutes. The improvements, proponents say, will cut that to 26 minutes. The westbound morning commute would go from an hour to 30 minutes, officials said.
But few see the fairness in a plan that puts all the toll control in Solano, and therefore does not require anyone traveling east to pay if they turn off before reaching the toll station.
A partnership of agencies has proposed a near-term improvement plan that would raise and widen the highway, but comes with a $430 million to $450 million price tag.
The toll fees are expected to generate $100 million toward the project cost.
The project also includes wetland and other eco-habitat restoration and the replacement of Tolay Creek bridge, which will increase tidal connectivity with habitats north of Highway 37. The plan also includes improved access to recreation areas such as cycling and pedestrian trails.
Opponents argue that no toll funding should go toward environmental and recreational improvements.
The full Highway 37 corridor project is expected to cost in the billions and could take two decades or more to complete, making the near-term improvement plan the most, if not only, viable option, proponents argue.
In the meantime, STA is moving forward on the fairgrounds interchange, or Divergent D Project. The estimated cost is between $23 million and $26 million, Halls said.
"But we won't know the cost until we go out to bid," said Halls, adding that is expected to happen in December, with construction starting in 2024.
STA has about $20 million in toll funds committed to the project, part of the $100 million in toll funding going to the full Highway 37 project. Halls said $5 million of the $20 million was traded for from another project. Another $4 million comes from Solano County, and close to $2 million from other sources including transit funds for the bicycle and pedestrian features.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also referred to as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, was signed into law on Nov. 15, 2021. It includes about $550 billion for roads and bridges, water infrastructure, resilience, internet and other infrastructure needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.