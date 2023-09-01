FAIRFIELD — Highway 12 between Beck and Pennsylvania avenues, in Fairfield, was shut down for about an hour Thursday as fire crews battled what turned out to be a 15-acre grass fire.
The highway shutdown started with just the eastbound lanes, but as the smoke intensified, all lanes were closed, Battalion Chief Andy Cranston said.
Smoke drifted across the region, adding to what was already poor air quality due to fires in Northern California and Oregon. An air quality alert was issued for the north county area, including the greater Vacaville area.
No structures were damaged. There were no reports of injuries.
The fire started in the Ledgewood Creek bed, very near to where another grassfire started on Tuesday behind the Meyer Corp. building, Cranston said.
"We are still investigating it, but it definitely started in the creek area," Cranston said.
Thursday's blaze was the fourth grassfire the Fairfield department has responded to in recent days.
"I would definitely say that we have had a red flag warning so be very careful with lit items," Cranston said.
Red flag warnings are generally issued in areas where conditions are dry, humidity is low and winds begin to increase, raising the threat of fires.
Fairfield was one of a host of departments that responded to Tuesday's 15-acre fire at Pleasants Valley and Cherry Glen roads that forced the evacuation of area residents. Again, no structures were damaged.
An evacuation of the Hillridge Drive neighborhood was started Wednesday afternoon, but was quickly rescinded when crews were able to keep the 30-acre hillside fire from getting close to the houses off Hilburn Road.
The three-alarm fire drew help from Vacaville, Suisun City and Dixon. Vallejo also responded to cover Fairfield stations, Cranston said.
Suisun City and Suisun Fire Protection District crews assisted with Thursday's fire along Highway 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.