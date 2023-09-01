FAIRFIELD — Highway 12 between Beck and Pennsylvania avenues, in Fairfield, was shut down for about an hour Thursday as fire crews battled what turned out to be a 15-acre grass fire.

The highway shutdown started with just the eastbound lanes, but as the smoke intensified, all lanes were closed, Battalion Chief Andy Cranston said.

Firefighters mop up a a grass fire along Highway 12 near Pennsyl

Firefighters mop up a a grass fire along Highway 12 near Pennsylvania Avenue in Fairfield, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)

