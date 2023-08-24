Grape Stomp opens new exhibit at Vacaville Museum Daily Republic staff Aug 24, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VACAVILLE — Vacaville Museum will give visitors a chance to recreate an iconic moment in television from an "I Love Lucy" episode with a grape stomp next month. The event is scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 23 at the museum, 213 Buck Ave. in Vacaville.The grapes will be provided by Gilpin Estate in Vacaville. This is an event to kick off the new "Fruit of the Vine: It’s a Grape Story" exhibit opening Sept. 16.The exhibit will highlight the contributions of Solano County to winemaking history as well as the history of resilience of the ever-changing valley. The museum is open from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. For more information, call 707-447-4513. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Botany Food Ballet Telephony A3 082523 Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Survey on possible new eastern Solano community released Fairfield schools pick up 4 varsity victories on opening night Debra Moody-Perry RV removed from homeless encampment Tomato and Vine Festival takes over downtown Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.