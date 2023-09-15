FAIRFIELD - The Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District (FSUSD) unveiled a new library building at Cleo Gordon Elementary on September 12.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony was a well-attended event, with many dignitaries present. Among the distinguished guests were members of the FSUSD Governing Board, representatives from the City of Fairfield, FSUSD administrators, Cleo Gordon Elementary School staff members, and, most notably, Cleo Gordon Elementary School students.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony symbolized the beginning of a new chapter for the school. The library building, equipped with modern facilities and resources, will provide an upgraded learning environment for generations to come. Following the ribbon cutting, guests had the opportunity to participate in a student-led tour of the new and improved building according to a press release.
This event showcased the district's continued investment in the school's infrastructure and its commitment to providing an improved learning environment for students. This facility will serve as a hub of innovation, creativity, and knowledge-sharing, empowering the students of today to become the leaders of tomorrow.
Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District is grateful to the voters for approving Measure J in 2016. This was one of the final projects funded by Measure J. The project provided a 2,340-square-foot library, 9 new classrooms, a 2,987-square-foot indoor collaboration space, a 1,327-square-foot front office, a new playground and play structure, and a shade structure. The project also included a new digital marquee, expansion of both the staff parking lot and visitor’s parking lot, a new drop-off/pick-up area, and the removal of nine aging portable classrooms and portable restrooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.