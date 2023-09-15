FAIRFIELD - The Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District (FSUSD) unveiled a new library building at Cleo Gordon Elementary on September 12.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was a well-attended event, with many dignitaries present. Among the distinguished guests were members of the FSUSD Governing Board, representatives from the City of Fairfield, FSUSD administrators, Cleo Gordon Elementary School staff members, and, most notably, Cleo Gordon Elementary School students.

