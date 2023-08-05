BENICIA — The City Council has removed the interim designation and named Mario Giuliani as the full-time city manager.

“At a time of significant financial challenges, Mario has developed a long-term plan that the council has supported,” Benicia Mayor Steve Young said in a statement. “He is proposing bold steps for both expense reduction and revenue generation that if supported by Benicia voters, will put us on the path of long-term financial stability. The council is happy and confident in moving forward with Mario as our next city manager.”

