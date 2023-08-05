BENICIA — The City Council has removed the interim designation and named Mario Giuliani as the full-time city manager.
“At a time of significant financial challenges, Mario has developed a long-term plan that the council has supported,” Benicia Mayor Steve Young said in a statement. “He is proposing bold steps for both expense reduction and revenue generation that if supported by Benicia voters, will put us on the path of long-term financial stability. The council is happy and confident in moving forward with Mario as our next city manager.”
Giuliani was appointed interim city manager in March, replacing Erik Upson, who retired. The contract agreement will be considered at the Aug. 15 meeting.
“To have the trust and confidence of our elected officials and the support of my colleagues to lead this organization in a time of great challenge fills me with immense humility, gratitude and resolve," Giuliani said in the statement. “To be appointed as the city manager in the community in which I grew up and where I am now raising my children is the honor of my life. I am deeply committed to the success of our town and confident that this community will overcome the challenges that are ahead to put Benicia on a path to prosperity.”
Giuliani, a Benicia High graduate, has lived in the city for 30 years.
Prior to being appointed interim city manager, he served as deputy city manager for nearly three-and-a-half years, and has led the city's Economic Development Division for the past 13 years. Giuliani began working for the city in 1994 in the Parks and Community Services Department and City Attorney’s Office.
He also has worked for Vacaville, the Greater Vallejo Recreation District, Walnut Creek and was a law clerk in the Solano County District Attorney’s Office. Giuliani holds degrees in political science and law from the University of California, Davis.
In 2001, he was elected to the Benicia Unified School District board of trustees, is a current member and past president of the Benicia Rotary Club and is involved with Benicia Little League.
Giuliani has two sons, is a lifelong San Francisco Giants fan and a voracious reader and viewer of U.S. history.
