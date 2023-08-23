DRGraphics-Fairfield-News

FAIRIFLED — The city will be hold a a general plan study session 6 p.m. Sept. 12 in the council chambers, 1000 Webster St.

It will focus on future land uses in Cordelia as the City Council has already established its vision for land uses throughout most of the City. 

