FAIRFIELD — Horticulture is one of UCCE Master Gardener Dave Hutson's lifelong passions.
For a Saturday class of about 20, he helped educate students, who were also mostly Master Gardeners, on the tools needed to be a good horticulturalist.
He started growing and tending to plants when he was just 9.
"I lived up the road from the nursery, so I would get on my bike and ride over," he said. "I was really lucky."
Growing up in Napa placed him right in the middle of farm land. He visited his grandmother's house and was the only one allowed in her garden.
Hutson's love of plants continues and he's always learning about the green flowering world of plants and trees.
The UCCE Master Gardeners hosted the plant-propagation class in the morning at Dunnell Nature Center. With a cool breeze and shade from the solar panels it was the perfect spot to learn about plant propagation. Hutson and two other Master Gardeners talked about growing plants from propagating.
Propagation is the breeding of specimens of a plant from the parent stock, which means using cuttings from the original plant to divide into other containers or place in the ground.
They spent a couple of hours going over the "tools" to use for propagating; the different types of cuttings; division, grafting, layering; propagating from seeds; propagating succulents; and probably a few other things.
One of the attendees asked how long the seeds last.
Hutson explained that seeds bought in stores have a sell-by date, not because they "expire" but they should be sold by a certain date.
"It all depends on the plant," he said. "The germination rate goes down after that date."
The germination rate signifies the average number of seeds that will sprout given a specific amount of time. It could mean that the seeds should be planted sooner rather than later.
They then had a hands-on time where gardeners made their own cuttings and took home seeds.
Roberto Valdez, of Vacaville, is not a Master Gardener but loves to grow plants and attends many of the various classes as time permits.
"I garden for fun," he said. "I go to the different classes to be a better planter."
Master Gardener Program training and management are administered by the county UC Cooperative Extension (UCCE) offices. Certified Master Gardeners are agents of UCCE. In exchange for the training they receive, Master Gardener volunteers extend horticultural information and offer educational programs and garden-related demonstrations in their communities, according to the website.
For more information go to https://solanomg.ucanr.edu.
