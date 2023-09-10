master-gardener-trim-090923.png

Master Gardener Charles Hayden demonstrates how to trim plants and place the offshoot into a new container during a plant propagation class at the Dunnell Nature Center in Fairfield, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)

FAIRFIELD — Horticulture is one of UCCE Master Gardener Dave Hutson's lifelong passions. 

For a Saturday class of about 20, he helped educate students, who were also mostly Master Gardeners, on the tools needed to be a good horticulturalist. 

master-gardener-hutson-090923.png

UCCE Master Gardener Dave Hutson shows students how to mass seed a space during a plant propagation class at Dunnell Nature Center in Fairfield, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023(Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)
master-gardener-water-090923.png

UCCE Master Gardener Dave Hutson explains how to properly spray plants with water during the plant-propagation class at Dunnell Nature Center in Fairfield, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)

