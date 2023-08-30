FAIRFIELD — Michael Delbar, chief executive officer of the California Rangeland Trust, on Tuesday told the state Senate Agriculture Committee that he was contacted by Travis Air Force Base officials about putting properties near the base into agricultural easements to preserve the land use and to create a barrier against base encroachment.
Delbar said the trust was very interested in the proposal.
The answer back was, "never mind, there isn't enough land left."
It was not clear when those communications took place, but within the past five years, Flannery Associates LLC – headed by billionaire Silicon Valley investors – has spent a reported $800 million for about 55,000 acres that encircle 75% of the air base.
The land is in the Montezuma Hills and Jepson Prairie areas of east Solano County, and those totals continue to climb.
The land ownership could also effectively control several key special districts, and potentially a critical water source connected to the North Bay Aqueduct, Christopher Cabaldon, who is running to replace Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, as the 3rd District representative, told the committee. The district includes all of Solano County. Dodd is terming out.
Cabaldon told the committee that while the county has taken steps to protect Travis, including a recent zoning overlay that includes a great deal of the Flannery property near the base, the generational look of the area may never be the same again.
However, Cabaldon debunked the idea that Flannery can create a new city through ballot initiatives. But voting control of reclamation, fire and other specials districts does give the group leverage to effect changes.
Now the federal and state governments are looking at ways to prevent these kinds of "land grabs" from taking place – especially with the threat to national security around military sites.
"My primary concern has always been the operational security of Travis Air Force Base, which is critical to national security as the U.S. Air Force’s gateway to the Pacific. Having purchased land on three sides of the base, Flannery Associates must come forward with specific plans and assurances that their development proposals will in no way degrade the operation of, or erode security, at the base,” U.S. Rep. John Garamendi, D-Walnut Grove, said in his committee testimony.
Just prior to that comment, he said, “The big tech billionaires should be held to account as financial backers for Flannery Associates, who are using secrecy, bullying, and mobster tactics to force generational farm families to sell their land. They have forced farmers off the land, hiring big city lawyers to file a federal constraint of trade lawsuit against seven families who refused to sell their land. Many of these families are unable to pay the exorbitant legal fees to protect themselves and two families have been forced to sell their generational heritage land."
Later, Garamendi said the first steps that need to take place is to gather information about the land and the buyers, and then put zoning and other prohibitions in place to protect the most valuable land and to create buyer-seller transparency.
Ironically, the early concerns regarding Flannery being a China-controlled entity may have detracted officials from considering other possibilities.
Dodd also issued remarks for the committee.
“Solano County contributes greatly to California’s reputation as being America’s breadbasket, so people in my district are understandably alarmed at a shadowy investment group buying up large tracks of farmland, purportedly to build a new city,” Dodd said.
“But we don’t really know what’s going on because the investors have not shared anything with locals. While California certainly needs more housing, we need to be intentional about how and where we develop. We need to be able to continue to produce food and avoid suburban sprawl. I’m calling on these developers to be fully transparent in their dealings and to abide by state and local land use regulations. Trying to subvert agricultural protections, public scrutiny and thoughtful decision making doesn’t fly," he said.
The committee also learned through the hearing, "Navigating Threats to California Agriculture," that similar land grabs have caused invasive pest control issues. A 7,000-acre purchase by a Canadian pension firm resulted in the ag uses being abandoned, followed by pest issues for neighboring properties in Fresno County.
But the county has had a difficult time identifying the actual owners, and now faces a $25 million eradication issue.
The committee also was told that small farming operations are particularly susceptible to these kinds of land-purchase tactics because they lack the resources to fight it, and as Cabaldon noted, other support elements of the industry, such as processors, are being wiped out, too.
In a statement released following the hearing, Rozzana Verder-Aliga, also a Senate District 3 candidate, called the Flannery purchases a "sneak attack on our way of life.”
“These outsiders and their enormous project would change very character of our community with a project on this scale. Who are they to walk in and impose this on us?," she added. “If this plan goes through, our roads, our economy, and our way of life will forever be changed. A piece of ourselves will be lost and never come back."
