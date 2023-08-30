FAIRFIELD — Michael Delbar, chief executive officer of the California Rangeland Trust, on Tuesday told the state Senate Agriculture Committee that he was contacted by Travis Air Force Base officials about putting properties near the base into agricultural easements to preserve the land use and to create a barrier against base encroachment.

Delbar said the trust was very interested in the proposal.

Bill Dodd

Sen. Bill Dodd
John Garamendi

Rep. John Garamendi

