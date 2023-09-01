DRGraphics-Solano-News

The Silicon Valley billionaire-backed plan to build a 21st century utopian city on agricultural land on the edge of the Bay Area has a name and a website featuring the first renderings of what the Solano County dreamland might look like.

The initiative's name — California Forever — was unveiled on Thursday afternoon after a two-week period in which the group's acquisition of 55,000 acres in southeast Solano County has come under fire from politicians, farmers and environmentalists.

