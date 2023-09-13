FAIRFIELD — Two parcels in Solano County are proposed to be added to the San Pablo National Wildlife Refuge.
Both parcels are owned by the state Lands Commission and would be part of the proposed 6,934-acre of state-owned refuge expansion. A discussion draft of the San Pablo National Wildlife Refuge Expansion Act has been released for comment.
"This draft legislation would expand the National Wildlife Refuge to include adjacent baylands owned by the State of California and nonprofit Sonoma Land Trust. It would not affect private land ownership or local land-use decisions in any way and expressly prohibits the use of eminent domain by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to expand the National Wildlife Refuge," according to a statement released through U.S. Rep. John Garamendi's office.
"Conserving California's special places has been a lifelong passion throughout my tenure in the state Legislature, as deputy secretary of the Interior to President Clinton, and now as a member of Congress representing Solano County," Garamendi said in the statement.
"San Pablo Bay is one of those special places, and I welcome the public's comments as we work to restore the saltmarshes and conserve these critical baylands for future generations of Californians. Expanding the National Wildlife Refuge is part of my ongoing work in Congress to support the redevelopment of historic Mare Island for Bay Area residents and visitors alike, while revitalizing its shipbuilding industry," Garamendi added.
The San Pablo National Wildlife Refuge currently encompasses 24,390 acres, much of which is over water.
