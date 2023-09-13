John Garamendi

Rep. John Garamendi

FAIRFIELD — Two parcels in Solano County are proposed to be added to the San Pablo National Wildlife Refuge.

Both parcels are owned by the state Lands Commission and would be part of the proposed 6,934-acre of state-owned refuge expansion. A discussion draft of the San Pablo National Wildlife Refuge Expansion Act has been released for comment.

