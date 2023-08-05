US-NEWS-TRUMP-ELECTION-PROBE-GET

A Washington federal court judge blocked ex-President Donald Trump from going public with potential trial evidence shared with his lawyers in an upcoming election fraud case after prosecutors, including special counsel Jack Smith, cited his history of social media tirades.. (Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS)

A Washington federal court judge blocked ex-President Donald Trump from going public with potential trial evidence shared with his lawyers in an upcoming election fraud case after prosecutors cited his history of social media tirades.

The ruling from District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan followed a Friday four-page filing from Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith asking for a strict order to muzzle Trump from sharing information culled from discovery documents or evidence.

(1) comment

Sparky
Sparky

LOL! No matter what the order says, Trump will not be able to contain himself. He holds the judge, the prosecution, the system he doesn’t control in disregard. The judge will call it contempt.

