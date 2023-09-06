FAIRFIELD — The City of Fairfield’s transit service (FAST) has added a new on-demand microtransit service called FAST Connect.
They started services on Sept. 5 to provide riders connections anywhere within two zones in Fairfield which include: Cordelia/Green Valley and Northeast Fairfield.
The Northeast Fairfield route includes the Fairfield-Vacaville Hannigan Train Station and three locations at Travis Air Force Base including David Grant Medical Center, Travis AFB Commissary (BX) and Travis AFB Call Center according to a press release.
For riders needing to travel outside of the two zones, FAST Connect will drop riders off to make convenient connections to a fixed route. For example, FAST Connect will connect with FAST’s Route 7 at the Cordelia Library to go to the Fairfield Transportation Center.
The new FAST Connect will run from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. There will be no service on Sunday.
To schedule same day on-demand rides, riders will need to download and use the Pingo App on their smart devices. Once the service is fully implemented, riders will have an estimated pickup wait time of 20 minutes, rather than the average 60 minute wait time on most existing fixed routes according to the press release.
To allow for additional cost efficiencies, FAST Connect and FAST’s DART paratransit service will share vehicles. To adhere to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) regulations, paratransit rides will continue to be prioritized and can be scheduled 1-7 days in advance. DART riders will also be picked up in FAST Connect vehicles.
FAST has purchased five vans to expand its fleet. FAST is also refreshing and rebranding its current fleet by painting its existing DART vehicles a bright blue with the new FAST Connect logo. FAST Connect will be replacing three current FAST fixed routes:
• Routes 2, 4 and 8 will be eliminated.
• The 8 Tripper (T) in Cordelia will continue to run limited fixed route serviceon school days only
• Routes 1, 3, 6, and 7 schedules will remain the same.
To make for a smoother transition between FAST Connect and fixed route service, FAST Connect one-way fares will mirror fixed route fares:
• $2 for Adult
• $1.75 for Youth
• $1.00 for Senior/Disabled/Medicare(SDM)
One-way fares can be paid with cash, or a 31-day pass can be purchased on a Clipper Card and can conveniently be used on an unlimited basis on both FAST and FAST Connect. A 31-day pass can also be purchased on the Token Transit App: https://tokentransit.com/.
For information, visit www.fasttransit.org. For questions regarding these upcoming changes, please contact FAST at (707) 434-3800 or in person at the Fairfield Transportation Center (FTC) located at 2000 Cadenasso Drive, Fairfield. Operating hours are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.