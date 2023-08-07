7 shirleys history 01.JPG

Volunteers take down photographs for scanning at Shirley's Tavern in Birds Landing, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)

BIRDS LANDING — Shirley’s Tavern rests on the corner of Collinsville Road and Birds Landing Road. Its doors are closed and its future is uncertain, as its namesake, Shirley Paolini, died nearly one year ago, Aug. 25, 2022.

It feels much like she will be back in a minute – hold up and a beer is coming your way in just a second. The walls are filled from floor to ceiling with memories and, most importantly, the history of Birds Landing and Solano County.

7 shirleys history 03.JPG

Vacaville Heritage Council volunteer Denise McBride scans photos from Shirley's Tavern, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)
7 shirleys history 02.JPG

A small sampling of the memorabilia in Shirley's Tavern is seen Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)
7 shirleys history 04.JPG

Shirley's Tavern was run by Shirley Paolini for more than 20 years. She died Aug. 25, 2022, and the building is now closed. The family plans to sell the property in the future. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)

