Shirley's Tavern was run by Shirley Paolini for more than 20 years. She died Aug. 25, 2022, and the building is now closed. The family plans to sell the property in the future. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)
BIRDS LANDING — Shirley’s Tavern rests on the corner of Collinsville Road and Birds Landing Road. Its doors are closed and its future is uncertain, as its namesake, Shirley Paolini, died nearly one year ago, Aug. 25, 2022.
It feels much like she will be back in a minute – hold up and a beer is coming your way in just a second. The walls are filled from floor to ceiling with memories and, most importantly, the history of Birds Landing and Solano County.
Her granddaughter Julie Vasquez remembers her grandmother joyfully talking with customers over a cold one.
“This was her meeting place,” Vasquez said.
Shirley would visit with her regulars and welcome new customers. The minors got a door and section all their own with sodas and sweets next to the main front door. Shirley was postmistress for more than 30 years for one of the smallest post offices in the country, before taking over the tavern, which originally opened in 1932.
The bottles, kitchen equipment and albums all were either given to her or she found them antiquing with her children. It made the tavern into a living museum and she was the curator of its history.
“She loved the antique store in Vacaville,” Vasquez said. “We had to stop there every time we went out there.”
Vasquez describes her as a saver.
“She saved everything,” she said.
A fun fact: Shirley despised computers. Hated them. In fact, getting her to put an answering machine in the house was only done after much protest.
“She didn’t have a coffee maker but would make her coffee every morning on a wood stove,” Vasquez said.
Since her death at the young age of 95, the family plans to sell the entire property including her house, which is just a stone's throw away from the back door of the tavern, according to Doug Rodgers, president of the Vacaville Heritage Council.
The tavern itself used to be a small home for her family. Shirley’s great-grandfather owned it originally.
The Heritage Council went in Friday and began scanning all the photographs on the walls. It took a team of six volunteers several hours to remove the pictures, scan them into the computer and put them back on the walls. They came earlier in the year to take photos on the larger items with their cellphones. They plan to pull them down and get better photos.
“The family is thinking that whoever buys it would want the memorabilia,” Rodgers said.
But that may not be the case, and rather than see it all tossed the family and the council wanted to see the history preserved.
“We will scan everything onto a flash drive for the family to keep,” Rodgers said. “Then we will keep the other copy.”
The council has limited space at this time on its website, so the copies will most likely be posted at special times during the year.
Rodgers had known Shirley for many years. The tavern was the first place the past president of the council wanted to take Rodgers so he could talk with Shirley. He and the past heritage president would come for a drink (sodas only) with Shirley and she would regale them with stories about the town and the people.
At one time, Clint Eastwood made an appearance in the tavern as part of the movie "Honkytonk Man" (1982). That was just one of the highlights of her very memorable life and she loved talking about the experience of meeting the actor.
“Shirley was the official unofficial historian,” Rodgers said.
Her love of history and the tales she would tell are still in the memories of those who knew her best and thankfully some are making sure that history doesn’t disappear.
