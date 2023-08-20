tomato-fest-amdahls-081923.JPG

Penelope and James Amdahl taste tomatoes at the 31st Annual Tomato and Vine Festival in downtown Fairfield, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)

FAIRFIELD — The Tomato and Vine Festival has been a staple of the city's downtown for 31 years. Many visitors enjoy the vendors but most come for the tomatoes. 

Penelope Amdahl and husband James Amdahl, of Fairfield, have been coming to the event for several years. 

tomato-fest-train-ride-081923.JPG

The California Dream Express offers rides during the 31st Annual Tomato and Vine Festival in downtown Fairfield, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)
tomato-fest-tasting-081923.JPG

The 31st Annual Tomato and Vine Festival offers 20 varieties of tomatoes to taste at the Tomato Alley in downtown Fairfield, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

El Guapisimo
El Guapisimo

Good Deal!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.