FAIRFIELD — The Tomato and Vine Festival has been a staple of the city's downtown for 31 years. Many visitors enjoy the vendors but most come for the tomatoes.
Penelope Amdahl and husband James Amdahl, of Fairfield, have been coming to the event for several years.
"I like it because we get to taste different flavors of tomatoes," James said.
There were around 20 varieties to taste this year, which is a little less than in years past.
Penelope was not disappointed; she always seems to come up with different ideas for ways to cook, can or bake the tomatoes.
"She came up with a delicious pie," James said.
She said it's very simple and she got the idea from her brother-in-law. He makes it more like a quiche and she goes for a pie.
"It's fantastic," they both agreed.
Fairfield Parks and Recreation took over the event from the Main Street Business Association a few years ago. They have been working hard at expanding it by including new activities.
"We didn't get some of the tomatoes we wanted because of the rain earlier this year," said Juan Segura, program coordinator. "They weren't able to plant for a long time, and the tomatoes are not ripe yet."
But that didn't stop visitors from tasting what they had and taking home small bags of them.
New this year was a carnival for the children, and a canning booth from the UC Master Gardeners to teach people how to can what they were taking home. There was also a tomato salsa contest and a tomato-eating contest.
"Two businesses are competing this year. One real estate against a mortgage company," Segura said.
There were 77 vendors in attendance, including food vendors. This is the most they have had in several years.
"We had people calling yesterday asking if they could have a space for a booth," he said.
Tomato Alley was decorated with vines this year, it was a test to see how well things went if it was windy.
"Next year we will put more decorations up," Segura said.
Businesses were encouraged to have a booth outside their brick-and-mortar buildings. Commemorative tumblers and T-shirts were available for purchase.
The fun continues Sunday with more tasting, a car show, more music, a carnival, train rides and two beer gardens.
(1) comment
Good Deal!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.