The Week Ahead: Tomato and Vine Festival returns to downtown Daily Republic staff Aug 14, 2023 FAIRFIELD — The city of Fairfield will host the 31st Annual Tomato & Vine Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in downtown.The event celebrates all things tomato. It will include:• California-grown tomato samples.• A tomato-eating contest.• Tomato tasting.• Tomatoes for purchase.• A salsa competition.• Gourmet food and artisans.• Two stages with live entertainment.• A classic car show (Sunday only).• A cultural stage.• Children's activities and carnival.• Two beer & wine gardens with award-winning local wine.For more information, visit fairfield.ca.gov/tomato.To participate, contact Juan Segura at 707-428-7584 or jsegura@fairfield.ca.gov.
