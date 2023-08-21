The Week Ahead: Summer Movie and Food Truck ends summer run Daily Republic staff Aug 21, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FAIRFIELD — The final movie for the city of Fairfield Parks & Recreation Summer Movies & Food Trucks event will be Friday. Grab dinner at one of the array of food trucks, then kick back and watch "Minions: The Rise of Gru."The food trucks will be available at 6:30 p.m., the movie will start 15 minutes after sundown at Mankas Neighborhood Park, 2800 Owen St., Fairfield.Admission is free.For more information, visit fairfield.ca.gov/events. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Film Industry A3 082123 Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Fairfield schools pick up 4 varsity victories on opening night RV removed from homeless encampment City council adopts letter of support for Benicia tax suggestion Lisa Hiner-Nipps Sylvia Davault Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
