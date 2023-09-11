The Week Ahead: Government meetings on week's schedule Daily Republic Staff Sep 11, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FAIRFIELD — Government meetings will be held this week. They are all open to the public. They will include: • Solano County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m. Tuesday, County Government Center, 675 Texas St. Info: www.solanocounty.com/depts/bos/meetings/videos.asp.• Travis Unified School District Governing Board, 5 p.m. Tuesday for closed session and 5:30 p.m. for open session, Travis Education Center, 2775 De Ronde Drive, Fairfield. Info: https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/sb_meetings/sb_meetinglisting.aspx?s=36030187• Fairfield City Council special meeting, 6 p.m. Tuesday, City Council chamber, 1000 Webster St. Info: www.fairfield.ca.gov/government/city-council/city-council-meetings.• Vacaville City Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday, council chamber, 650 Merchant St. Info: www.ci.vacaville.ca.us.• Rio Vista Planning Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday, City Council chamber, 1 Main St. Info: www.riovistacity.com/citycouncil/page/meeting-agenda-attachments-minutes-video.• Solano County Board of Education, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Solano County Office of Education, 5100 Business Center Drive, Fairfield. Info: www.solanocoe.net.• Solano Transportation Authority Board, 6 p.m. Wednesday, STA board room chamber, 423 Main St., Suisun City. Info: www.sta.ca.gov.• Solano Consolidated Oversight Board, 9 a.m. Thursday, County Government Center board chamber, 675 Texas St., Fairfield. Info: www.solanocounty.com/depts/auditor/solano_consolidated_oversight_board.asp.• Solano County Airport Land Use Commission, 7 p.m. Thursday, board chamber, 675 Texas St., Fairfield. Info: www.solanocounty.com/depts/rm/boardscommissions/solano_county_airport_land_use_commission/agendas.asp. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics A3 091123 Linguistics Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 'So arrogant it's amazing': Solano County ranchers decry tech billionaires' land grab Mashburn tells Flannery leader there's a lot of hard realities ahead Solano supervisor among thousands stuck at Burning Man Community emphasizes they don't want Menard Energy project Dear Annie: Longing for more time with nephew's children who live nearby Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
